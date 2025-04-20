Did Tiffany Stratton have a background in gymnastics? A look at WWE star's life before turning pro in wrestling

WWE star Tiffany Stratton is making waves in the wrestling community, having retained the WWE Women's Championship title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Charlotte Flair.

However, before Stratton's rise to fame at WWE, she used to compete in elite gymnastics for the US National team. The 25-year-old has previously discussed her gymnastics career and how it didn't pan out due to injury.

Stratton's real name is Jessica Woynilko, and she was born in Minnesota. She competed in several national championships for the United States, specializing in trampoline and tumbling events, and most notably won double mini bronze medals in the 2016 US National Gymnastics Championships. At the 2016 Winter Classic, she finished second in the Double Mini Trampoline Open category.

The WWE Champion also participated internationally, representing the US in the 2017 Canada Cup. Stratton appeared to be on track for a competitive gymnastics career before suffering an undiagnosed stress fracture in her foot. This injury prompted Stratton to switch to a professional wrestling career.

Stratton earned her degree from St. Catherine University in Saint Paul, Minnesota. It was Tiffany's mother who pushed the former gymnast to pursue a wrestling career, eventually leading to the start of her WWE career. Stratton has also highlighted Charlotte Flair as her inspiration.

Tiffany Stratton reveals she was the 'problem child' on the gymnastics team

Tiffany Stratton holding her WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed she was the 'problem child' on the US gymnastics team. The WWE star was a former gymnast, and before defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 to retain her championship, Stratton discussed her time representing the US National Team.

In an interview with People Magazine, Stratton revealed that her decision to get into wrestling was partly because of how good she was at gymnastics. She said:

“I was always kind of like the problem child, if you will, on the gymnastics team. I was always arguing with my coaches. I have a big personality. I'm not one that shuts up.

“So when I saw wrestling, I was like, oh my gosh, you can have an attitude and also be athletic and do flips and stuff. So I thought it was perfect. I thought it perfectly captured everything that I was kind of good at in life.”

Before becoming the WWE Women's Champion, Stratton used to compete on NXT, where she became the NXT Women's Champion. She currently competes on the SmackDown brand.

