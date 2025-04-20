Top WWE champion sends a message to Tiffany Stratton before her title defense against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton has received a message from the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Stratton will defend her championship against Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of the Show of Shows. The Queen became the number one contender after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Leading up to the match, Flair and Stratton took multiple personal digs at each other.

During a recent interview, Chelsea Green said that Tiffany Stratton was an amazing champion and that she was ahead of her time. Following her praise, Green has now sent a message to the reigning Women's Champion, expressing her love for the latter.

"Love little tiffy time," wrote Green.

Check out Green's post on X and her message for Tiffany Stratton:

Green is the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. However, she isn't booked for WrestleMania 41. On the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, Green lost to Zelina Vega in a non-title singles match.

Meanwhile, Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship in January 2025 by dethroning Nia Jax. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her former ally and tag team partner after Jax had successfully defended the title against Naomi.

A small assist from Bianca Belair, who hit Jax with the Kiss of Death, allowed Stratton to cash in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title. She has successfully defended the title against Bayley.

It remains to be seen how Stratton fares at the Show of Shows.

