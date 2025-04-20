Did Tiffany Stratton lose a tooth during her WWE WrestleMania 41 match?

Tiffany Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair and retained her WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Buff Barbie went in as an underdog in the match, but came off well against The Queen, thwarting every move of the 14-time women's champion in WWE.
However, Stratton's win against Flair has seemingly come at a loss of her tooth, which she supposedly broke during the match. Fans started the discussion around her broken tooth when she posed with her title in the middle of the ring. The WWE Universe heaped praise on Stratton for her dedication in the match and how she deserved the victory.
It seems that despite her win, Tiffany Stratton did not escape unscathed from the contest. The win also came with some loss, with The Buff Barbie visibly missing part of her tooth during the match.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Both superstars had an intense rivalry during the build-up to their 'Mania match. The two even reportedly went off the script during their segments, a move which seemingly even invited the wrath from WWE backstage. While Tiffany mocked Charlotte for her poor reception from the fans since her return, Charlotte shot back with her records and how The Buff Barbie would never get close to them.
WWE might have booked Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 41 loss against Tiffany Stratton to prevent fan backlash
It appears that the creative team of WWE didn't book Charlotte Flair as a winner at WrestleMania 41 to prevent backlash from the fans. The 39-year-old superstar has been at the receiving end of some criticism since her return at the Royal Rumble.
After having been away from the a year due to injury, The Queen scripted a historic comeback at the Royal Rumble 2025. However, her win wasn't taken well, and she was heavily booed by the fans on shows. That might have also been the reason why the company turned her heel.
Further, her promos with Tiffany Stratton invited more criticism from fans, and soon the former women's champion became a full-fledged heel.