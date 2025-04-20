AEW personality makes a big revelation after Tiffany Stratton's win at WWE WrestleMania 41: "Might fight him"

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton overcame the unlikely odds to score a victory over Charlotte Flair. The reigning WWE Women's Champion decimated The Queen with the Prettiest Moonsault in the final moments of the contest to retain her world championship.
An AEW Personality has now reacted to Stratton's impressive victory. Amanda Huber, the wife of the late great Jon Huber (AKA Brodie Lee), has taken to X/Twitter to make a revelation about the 25-year-old star's groundbreaking victory at WrestleMania 41.
Amanda took to her social media to reveal that one of her two children, Brodie, was left ecstatic after Tiffany Stratton pinned Charlotte Flair. Brodie was overjoyed, as he began screaming loudly to celebrate the win of The Buff Barbie.
Meanwhile, Amanda's other son, Nolan, who is a huge Charlotte Flair fan, was not too happy about The Queen coming up short at WrestleMania. The wife of the former Dark Order leader jokingly said that a fight may ensue between her two children due to Brodie's celebration of Tiffany Stratton's victory.
Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious in arguably the biggest match of her career at WrestleMania 41. The buildup to the Flair vs. Stratton feud had been quite intense, with both stars not backing down from taking personal shots at each other.
Ultimately, it was the current WWE Women's Champion who stood tall when the dust settled at WrestleMania 41.