The Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024 are all set to be held in Texas between May 30 and June 2. Being one of the last major gymnastic tournaments before the Olympic trials, the event will feature numerous high-profile gymnasts around America.

Brody Malone, a two-time gold medallist at the World Championships, will be the main attraction in the men's division of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024. The 24-year-old will be seen in the all-around apparatus for the first time since last year in March, when he suffered a terrible fall and had to go through three surgeries on his leg.

The men's elite division will also feature the two-time World Championships bronze medalist, Fred Richards. Richards, 20, has gone from strength to strength ever since he joined the Michigan Wolverines. This season, he bagged three silver medals (team, all-around, and still rings) during the NCAA Gymnastics Championships and will be looking to carry forward the momentum in the national tournament in Fort Worth.

The 2023 World Championships bronze medalist (team), Asher Hong, will also be looking to maintain the superb run that he has had so far this season. Representing the Stanford Cardinals, Hong clinched four gold medals at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships and also led his side to a fifth consecutive NCAA title.

The Championships will also feature the two-time Pan American Championships gold medalist, Curran Phillips. Other prominent stars in the 2024 edition of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships include Paul Juda (three-time NCAA Championships gold medalist), Khoi Young (three-time World Championships medalist), and the Air Force Academy gymnast, Patrick Hoopes.

Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships Senior Women's: Stars to watch out for

Simone Biles set to feature at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships

The elite women's division of the Gymnastics Championships will feature numerous Olympians and World Championship gold medalists. The most prominent of them will be Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Biles returned to the mat earlier this month at the Core Hydration Classic, during which she emerged victorious in the all-around event. The three-time Olympic medalist, Suni Lee, will also be part of the tournament as she strives hard to earn a place on the US team for the Paris Olympics upon her return from a kidney disease.

Other prominent names that will perform in Texas include Jordan Chiles and Shilese Jones.