Xiamen Diamond League 2025 season opener: Schedule, USA athletes to watch out for, and more

The Xiamen Diamond League 2025 is set to get underway on Saturday, April 26, with a host of stars set to compete. With the event set to start at 18:15 local Chinese Standard Time (10:15 UTC), here is the full list of events set to take place and more.

Xiamen Diamond League 2025 season opener - all events

Listed below are the full set of events set to take place at the Xiamen Diamond League 2025 season opener.

4x100m U23 Women Javelin Women 4x100m U23 Men 3000m Women National Triple Jump Men 3000m Men National 300m Hurdles Men National High Jump Women 100m Women National Shot Put Women 100m Men National Heat A Pole Vault Men 100m Men National 100m Men National Heat B 400m Men 5000m Women Discus Women Long Jump Men 110mH Men 200m Women 100m Men 1000m Women 100mH Women 3000mSC Men 300mH Men

All athletes competing at the Xiamen Diamond League 2025 opener

Listed below is the full set of athletes competing in each event at the Xiamen Diamond League 2025:

Women's Javelin - Yulenmis Aguilar, Qianqian Dai, Liveta Jasiūnaitė, Tori Moorby, Marie-Therese Obst, Lingdan Su, Elina Tzengko, Jo-Ane Van Dyk, and Yuzhen YU

Men's Triple Jump - Salif Mane, Connor Murphy, Ethan Olivier, Tiago Pereira, Donald Scott, Jordan Scott, Su Wen, Hugues Fabrice Zango, and Zhu Yaming

Women's High Jump - Tatiana Gusin, Christina Honsel, Ella Junnila, Morgan Lake, Yuliya Levchenko, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Nicola Olyslagers, Imke Onnen, Eleanor Patterson, and Elisabeth Pihela

Women's Shot Put - Maggie Ewen, Gong Lijiao, Jessica Inchude, Chase Jackson, Sarah Mitton, Fanny Roos, Jaida Ross, Jessica Schilder, Song Jiayuan, and Maddi Wesche

Men's Pole Vault - Ben Broeders, Armand Duplantis, Sondre Guttormsen, Huang Bokai, Emmanouil Karalis, Sam Kendricks, Chenyang LI, Kurtis Marschall, EJ Obiena, Ersu Şaşma, and Menno Vloon.

Men's 400m - Christopher Bailey, Alexander Doom, Håvard Bentdal Ingvaldsen, Kirani James, Busang Kebinatshipi, Bayapo Ndori, Vernon Norwood, Lythe Pillay, and Ailixier Wumaier

Women's 5000m - Marta Alemayo, Mekedes Alemeshete, Sembo Almayew, Likina Amebaw, Asayech Ayichew, Beatrice Chebet, Ayal Dagnachew, Rose Davies, Georgia Griffith, Freweyni Hailu, Birke Haylom, Mariana Machado, Aynadis Mebratu, Hirut Meshesha, Kiros Muaz, Winnie Nanyondo, Yenawa Nbret, Francine Niyomukunzi, Caroline Nyaga, Maudie Skyring, and Gudaf Tsegay

Women's Discus - Valarie Allman, Sandra Elkasević, Feng Bin, Jiang Zhichao, Vanessa Kamga, Daisy Osakue, Yaime Perez, Laulauga Tausaga, and Jorinde van Klinken

Men's Long Jump - Liam Adcock, Anvar Anvarov, Jeremiah Davis, Marquis Dendy, Tajay Gayle, Isaac Grimes, Wayne Pinnock, Bozhidar Sarâboyukov, Shu Heng, Zhang Mingkun

Men's 110mH - Freddie Crittenden, Grant Holloway, Shunsuke Izumiya, Liu Junxi, Enrique Llopis, Rachid Muratake, Hansle Parchment, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch, and Xu Zhuoyi

Women's 200m - Anavia Battle, Chen Yujie, Jessika Gbai, Amy Hunt, Shericka Jackson, Mujinga Kambundji, Li Yuting, Jenna Prandini, Twanisha Terry

Men's 100m - Jeremiah Azu, Christian Coleman, Emmanuel Eseme, Lachlan Kennedy, Ferdinand Omanyala, Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Akani Simbine, Letsile Tebogo, Rohan Watson, Xie Zhenye

Women's 1000m - Habitam Alemu, Sarah Billings, Abbey Caldwell, Tsige Duguma, Nigist Getachew, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Sage Hurta-Klecker, Faith Kipyegon, Halimah Nakaayi, Bendere Oboya, Carley Thomas, Erin Wallace, Noélie Yarigo

Women's 100mH - Nia Ali, Tobi Amusan, Devynne Charlton, Liz Clay, Marione Fourie, Tonea Marshall, Pia Skrzyszowska, Grace Stark, Danielle Williams, Wu Yanni

Men's 3000mSC - Hailemariyam Amare, Daniel Arce, Abderrafia Bouassel, Nahuel Carabaña, Nicolas-Marie Daru, Samuel Duguna, Soufiane El Bakkali, Samuel Firewu, Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui, Abraham Kibiwot, Simon Koech, Wilberforce Chemiat, Leo Magnusson, Ryuji Miura, Avinash Sable, Edmund Serem, Abrham Sime, Mohamed Tindouft

Men's 300mH - Berke Akçam, CJ Allen, Carl Bengtström, Gerald Drummond, Matheus Lima, Kyron McMaster, Ken Toyoda, Karsten Warholm, Xie Zhiyu

USA Stars to watch out for at Xiamen Diamond League 2025

The United States will have a host of players representing them at the Xiamen Diamond League 2025, including Grant Holloway, who is an Olympic champion in the 110m hurdles. Christian Coleman is also set to compete, and Valarie Allman will also look to make an impact in the discus event. Jaida Ross is making her pro debut, and Salif Mane will be competing in the Men's triple jump.

