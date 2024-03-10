Yohan Blake flaunts signature watch designed by Richard Mille

Yohan Blake, widely considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time, was recently seen wearing a Richard Mille watch in his latest social media post. This is the same watch that Blake wore during his silver-medal run in the men’s 100m sprint at the 2012 London Olympics.

The watch, RM 59-01, was designed for a left-handed sprinter and was inspired by Yohan Blake’s running style. It can be worn on the sprinter's right wrist and sports Jamaica's yellow and green colors.

Blake took to Instagram to share an image of him donning the Richard Mille watch, and captioned the post:

“The time is now @richardmille.”

The watch’s movement has “Beast bridges” which are shaped like claws, similar to Blake’s signature running style where his fingers rip through the air. The watch had a limited availability of 50 pieces and in 2013, it cost around $620,000.

Additionally, it has an asymmetrical case (50mm x 43mm x 16mm), which is made of lightweight composite. Its hand-wound tourbillon movement is manufactured to withstand intense shocks and G-forces that sprinters usually experience.

It is worth noting that Blake has been a brand ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch company since 2012.

Yohan Blake is one of the most prominent names in track and field. Besides his accomplishments in the Olympics, he has also claimed two gold medals at the World Championships and two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

In addition, he was a dominant sprinter at the junior level, winning multiple medals at the World Athletics U20 Championships, Pan American Junior Championships, CAC Junior (U20) Championships, and CARIFTA Junior Games.

Yohan Blake is the second-fastest 100m and 200m athlete in the world

Yohan Blake of Team Jamaica looks on after competing in the Men’s 100m Semi-Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Yohan Blake is the second fastest athlete in both men’s 100m and 200m sprint disciplines. In the 100m event, he stands as the joint second-quickest man alongside Tyson Gay, with a personal best (PB) of 9.69 seconds at the Athletissima Diamond League meet in Lausanne in 2012.

Only Usain Bolt has faster times thrice in the discipline (100m), registering 9.58s, 9.63s, and 9.69s. On the other hand, in 200m, Blake has a personal best of 19.26s which he achieved in Brussels, behind Bolt’s 19.19s, making him the second fastest of all time in the discipline.