"You can never count anyone out"- Jordan Larson makes feelings known about qualifying for LOVB finals

Jordan Larson recently expressed her feelings after her team, LOVB Omaha, earned a spot to compete in the final round. The LOVB Omaha will compete against LOVB Austin KFC Yum! Center on Monday, April 14, in Louisville.

The LOVB Omaha reached the final round after defeating the Houston squad 3-2. Although the opposite team was dominant in the first two sets, winning 25-15 and 26-24, the LOVB Omaha squad made an impressive comeback in the next three sets, 25-23, 25-23, and 15-12. In a post-match press conference, Jordan Larson reflected on the match and described volleyball as an unpredictable sport.

"It's insane. I was actually talking to Massimo. I played for Massimo back in the day in Turkey, and he's like, the crazy thing about volleyball is like you can never count anyone out," she said.

"At the end of the day, this game has no memory. In the words of Ms. Sue Enquist, the game has no memory. It doesn't matter. Each point is it's own new history and why define it based off of what's happened in the past or a history that you have had and just show up and be in the moment and truly like if you can get your mind there, it's so beautiful. I think that's just what makes this sport so cool," Larson added.

Jordan Larson reflects on her volleyball journey

Jordan Larson of LOVB Omaha serves against LOVB Houston in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jordan Larson recently reflected on her illustrious volleyball career, realizing how surreal it has been while driving to her training session. She became one of the most decorated volleyball players with four Olympic medals, including the gold medal at the Tokyo Games. She bagged silver medals at the 2012 London and 2024 Paris Games and a bronze medal at the Rio Games. Competing with the Nebraska Huskers, she became a three-time All-American and helped the team to the NCAA title in 2006.

"This morning, before I left my house, I'm sitting here and I'm like, it's been almost 15 years. Almost in tears, driving to practice like in my own car. And I get to go to my own house and like, it's just like, so surreal. And, I wish I could put it in better words. Because it's a dream come true, for my family to be here," Larson told LOVB Omaha Volleyball.

Jordan Larson will compete with the LOVB Omaha in League One Volleyball's debut final.

