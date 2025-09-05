"You'd never guess which is the man" - Riley Gaines takes a jab at junior college as players challenge Title IX for allowing trans athlete on team

Riley Gaines recently took a swipe at Santa Rosa Junior College after three of their volleyball players challenged Title IX for allowing a transgender athlete on the team. Madison Shaw (sophomore), Gracie Shaw (freshman), and Brielle Galli (freshman) filed a complaint after trans-identifying athlete Ximena Gomez was permitted to be on the girls' team. The action by the three players was carried out, citing multiple horrifying incidents, which include Gomez causing a head injury to a teammate in 2024 and smashing a spike into Gracie's face during practice last month. The transgender athlete was also made eligible to use the women’s locker room, while the three female players were benched during the faceoffs by SRJC women's volleyball coach Ally Sather, according to the complaint.Gaines highlighted the sisters' (Madison Shaw and Gracie Shaw) initiative, along with their teammate, and took a jab at Gomez with a sarcastic remark. &quot;A Title IX complaint over safety concerns, lost opportunities &amp; locker room issues has been filed by 3 female athletes on the Santa Rosa women's volleyball team due to a man being on the team.&quot;&quot;I bet you'd never guess which is the man,&quot; Gaines added. Following the unsettling incident, Madison has quit the team, while Gracie and Galli have risked their two-year eligibility. Riley Gaines backs Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School for forfeiting all field hockey games against a team that includes male players Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines recently extended her support to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School for forfeiting all field hockey games against the teams that allow male players to compete on girls' teams. The decision was announced, keeping in mind the horrific accident that happened during their clash with Swampscott High School in 2023, when one of their players suffered serious facial and dental injuries after enduring a blow from a male player on the opposite team. The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School recently refused to lock horns with Somerset-Berkley after the latter team admitted a male athlete to the team. Riley Gaines backed the decision on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:&quot;A Massachusetts high school has forfeited all field hockey games against a team with a boy after a girl had her teeth knocked out by a male player last year. Bravo, @DRHighSchool 👏🏼 Listen to the screams of the girls in the video. Listen to the screams of the girls, @MassGovernor.&quot;The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) permits a male player to compete on a girls' team if the school has no boys' teams in any particular sport.