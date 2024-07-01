"You deserve all the love" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole extends heartfelt wishes to the legendary swimmer on his birthday

Michael Phelps' wife Nicole wished her husband on his birthday in the most adorable way. The couple hit the swimming pool as a birthday tradition and Nicole Phelps hoped for a better year for her husband.

Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist, has dated Nicole Johnson, the 2010 Miss California USA, for more than seven years. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016. The couple extended their family by welcoming four sons, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico.

Nicole Phelps penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on her husband's birthday (June 30). The photo accompanying the caption featured them in swimwear, beaming with happiness.

"Keeping that birthday swim tradition alive… even if it was yesterday… HBD @m_phelps00 may 39 be an exceptionally special year! You deserve all the love, sunshine and giggles the boys and I can give you!! You’re so special to us, thank you for sharing another year around the sun with us," Nicole Phelps' caption read.

Michael Phelps shared a story in his caption, resharing the post of his wife. Amid all the wishes from the sporting community and global fans, Nicole's wish captured his heart.

"Thx honey. Love you more!!"

Michael Phelps' wife opened up on the rekindled love with her husband

The couple have been on and off their relationship since they first crossed paths at the 2007 ESPY Awards. They broke after the 2008 Beijing Olympics and patched up again in 2010.

They broke up again in 2011 and a while later, they rekindled their love for each other and got back together to get engaged in 2015. An Instagram post on 'soulmates' struck a chord with her. She narrated her love story with Michael Phelps through it.

"Soulmates will always end up together. No matter how much love got, no matter how much distance there was. You lose each other to find each other again.'

She posted this as her Instagram story and advised others to wait for the road to their soulmates 'work itself out'.

"To those who feel they’ve lost their soulmate…it’s true it somehow works itself out. @m_phelps00 and I had many years of heartache and separation to only end up back together this go and it’s been amazing.”

Michael Phelps will be at the 2024 Summer Games as the hospitality ambassador for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. As per Nicole's Instagram, she is getting her boys ready to accompany their father.