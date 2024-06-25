"You feel for Athing Mu because she's supposed to be there"- Rai Benjamin expresses disappointment as American's Paris Olympic bid ends after fall

Athing Mu ended her Paris Olympic bid after facing a harrowing fall in the 800m finals at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. Her unpleasant turn of fate disappointed Rai Benjamin, who was anticipating to watch Mu defend her 800m Olympic title in Paris.

Athing Mu became the youngest female athlete in history to earn the individual gold at both the Olympics and World Championships. The world U20 record holder in the 800m became the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in the 800m at just 19 years of age. She also won the 4x100m relay with her US teammates in the same Olympiad.

The world title came from her 800m gold-winning performance at the 2022 World Championships, which also made her the first US woman to win a distance track event.

Boasting an impressive collection of laurels, Athing Mu wished to make the 800m Olympic team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, her dreams shattered when she was tangled up in the middle of the track and fell to the ground.

Rai Benjamin, the second-fastest 400m hurdler in history, wasn't happy to see a promising athlete like Mu facing a hurtful defeat.

"It’s tough to see, especially for someone like Athing, who you know could win a gold medal. And you just — you feel for her, because it’s, like, she’s supposed to be there, you know? But that’s just USA Track & Field. Like, it’s the hardest team to make, and anything can happen here, said Rai. (via NBC Olympics)

On the run for the Paris Olympics, Mu missed two events in 2024 in the wake of a sore hamstring.

200m into the race, Mu's unexpected fall gave Nia Akin the lead, who earned the ticket to her maiden Olympics.

Athing Mu after her injury-marred 2023 season - "I’m just happy to be able to run again"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 4

Athing Mu faced a hamstring injury in 2023 and hasn't competed since last September. The Olympic Trials was her first race after a long hiatus. Ahead of the race, she felt good about racing again and being on the run for Paris.

"I’m going to appreciate this more. I have so much gratitude. I’m just so happy for everything that’s getting ready to come, what’s right at my feet. I’m just happy to be able to run again," said she. (via Olympics.com)

But her 800m Trials race seemed like the impact of her injury had extended. She will miss her title-winning feat repetition at the Paris Olympics.