"You inspire me both on the mountain but even more so off the mountain": Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Kilde pens heartfelt birthday message

Norwegian alpine skier Aleksander Kilde recently wished his girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin on the occasion of her 29th birthday.

Since confirming their relationship in 2021, the two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin and Kilde have always supported each other through thick and thin. In fact, they frequently share posts of one another on their social media platforms, giving major couple goals to their followers.

Recently, Kilde took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his partner on her special day, mentioning that she has constantly inspired her and thanked her for her support, writing:

“Happy birthday to the 🐐 of relationships and one of the best women I know…you constantly inspire me—both on the mountain, but even more so (and most importantly)—off the mountain. Thank you for your support, and for making me a better person. I love you, @MikaelaShiffrin! 😘”

Kilde went on to share this post on his Instagram account.

On March 10, Mikaela Shiffrin marked a sensational return to competition after six weeks and bagged her 96th World Cup title in one of her favorite venues (Are, Sweden).

Having suffered from sprained knee ligaments in a downhill event crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, she finished 1.24 seconds quicker than the 20-year-old Zrinka Ljutic from Croatia and 1.34 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin, who had to settle for the silver and bronze medals.

With this performance, she also clinched the eighth Slalom Crystal Globe, which tied her alongside the United States’ Lindsey Vonn and Swede Ingemar Stenmark, who also have eight Globes.

On their X handle, FIS Alpine posted about Shiffrin's remarkable achievement, writing:

"👑 The 8th Slalom Globe is yours, @MikaelaShiffrin ! 🔮🇺🇸"

Mikaela Shiffrin's debut at the World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom (Photo by Jonas Ericsson/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin, who now boasts 96 career wins in the World Cup circuit, made her first appearance in the World Cup during the 2010–11 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on March 11, 2011, in giant slalom at Czech Republic’s Špindlerův Mlýn.

She went on to accomplish her first World Cup victory in Are, Sweden, on December 20, 2012, when she defeated the local favorite Frida Hansdotter.

This was also the same venue where she earned her 87th World Cup triumph by surpassing Stenmark (86 victories) which also made her the alpine skier with the most wins in the World Cup.