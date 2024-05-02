"You're just built like that"; "We're rooting for you" - Fans react to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone training for her Olympic season hurdles debut

Olympic phenom Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is ready to make her comeback in her specialty, the 400m hurdles, at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 18.

She will be running her first 400m hurdles in 20 months after pulling out of the 2023 World Championships in Budapest due to a minor knee injury. However, the American sensation is back to her training sessions for her upcoming event and the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Olympic gold medalist shared a training video on her Instagram handle, where she was seen putting in all her strength to get ready for her upcoming races. From sprinting to weightlifting exercises, practicing hurdle to balancing exercises, Sydney showcased a terrific training regime.

The video ended with the countdown for the Paris Olympics 2024 as she captioned it,

"Day by Day."

Fans assembled in the comments section and showed support, with one of them complimenting her determination, saying:

"YOU'RE JUST BUILT LIKE THAT."

Showcasing support to the Olympian, one of her admirers expressed,

"Go Sydney!! We're rooting for you!"

Happy with Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone's comeback, one of her fans stated,

"Good to see you back, may God continue to strengthen, guide and bless your every step."

After watching her training video, one of her fans ended up requesting more similar content from the sprinter.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE document some training and day in the life videos on YouTube, the fan stated! Love seeing behind the scenes and the grind! God Bless and take care!"

Another admirer of the hurdler complimented her athleticism and sprinting form.

"You are my favorite person to watch run... your form is just impeccable and you run with such strength and grace, the fan commented."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's accomplishments

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone has been phenomenal in all her 400m races. From 400m hurdles to 4x400m relay, she knows how to put up a strong performance. She clinched gold in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics and also attained the Games record.

The American sensation also set up a world record at the 2022 World Championship by clocking a time of 50.68 seconds. With this, she became the first woman to surpass 51 seconds in the 400m hurdles. She has clinched six gold medals including the Olympics, World Championship, Diamond League, and World Youth Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also holds the title of a published author. She released her book on January 30, 2024, called, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear to Faith.'

She has uncovered her life in this book. From running hurdles for the first time to everything behind breaking the world record, she covered it all. She also shared her story of being rejected by her ex-boyfriend to getting mistreated in her high school.

Mclaughlin-Levrone released this book for people to relate to it. She revealed to Olympics.com that her motive was to be a voice for the youngsters facing the same.

"I wanted to intentionally be very honest, and I think that's what people relate to most, is the vulnerability and the authenticity. And I wanted to do it for the young person out there who maybe feels like they don't have anyone to relate to in a certain way of just like going through everyday struggles."

Now, with so many feathers on her hat, the track and field enthusiasts are on their toes to witness Mclaughlin-Levrone achieving more laurels at the Paris Olympics 2024.