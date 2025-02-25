"You're younger than my dad"- Quincy Wilson shares hilarious interactions with kids as he makes surprise visit to the kindergarten

Quincy Wilson took a trip to his Tulip Grove Elementary School in Bowie, Maryland, on Monday, February 24. He studied there from kindergarten to second grade.

A video of the gold medalist's visit was shared on social media. It captured the moment of him interacting with students and answering their questions. His visit to the school was part of the school's Black History Month theme, 'Living Legends Making History.' Each class selected a living figure to study, and the kindergartners chose Wilson

The video of the athlete was shared on Instagram by WTOP News accompanied by a caption:

"Young students at Tulip Grove Elementary School in Bowie, Maryland, got a surprise visit Monday from Quincy Wilson, the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history."

The American sprinter shared his experience during the visit saying (0:14 onwards):

"I was a little nervous. I'm usually not nervous for anything. But when I don't know, I'm nervous to walk in kindergarten. They're just like, I sound like a grown man, or you're younger than my dad. And I'm like, of course."

Quincy Wilson made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, running the leadoff leg in the 4x400m relay heat and helping Team USA qualify for the final. Although he didn't race in the final, he earned a gold medal.

In the 2024 season, he broke the high school 500m record at 1:01.27 and set the second-fastest 600m (1:17.36). His outdoor season featured a 44.37s split at Penn Relays and under-18 world bests in the 400m prelims (44.37s) and semifinals (44.59s) at the US Olympic Trials.

Quincy Wilson reflects on meeting his childhood icon

Quincy Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After winning a gold medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Qunicy Wilson had the chance to meet the Baltimore Ravens, including his childhood idol, Ray Lewis. Wilson called this meeting meaningful as he admired Lewis from a young age.

Reflecting on the meeting during an interview with Beyond the Records, Wilson said:

Ray Lewis is basically talking to me and how I've inspired people. Man, you inspired me when I was growing up. I had a bobblehead of him when I was young and I wanted to be like him one day. The small work is coming together and the hard work is really paying off," he said to show hosts, Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway."

In 2023, Quincy Wilson also became one of the youngest US athletes to sign an NIL contract with a major sports brand.

