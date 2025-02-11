"Zac Taylor remembered something I said to him in 2005" - Ex-Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook reveals 'coolest' retirement message

Former Nebraska women's volleyball head coach John Cook revealed the coolest retirement message he received from Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor spent the last season of his collegiate career with Nebraska in 2005-06.

Cook retired from 32 years of volleyball coaching, 25 at Nebraska, in January last month. He was speaking during an appearance on I-80 Club on YouTube when he claimed to have received a warm retirement message from Taylor and said:

"The coolest one probably was Zack Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals head coach. He remembered something I said to him when he was playing football here in the weight room and talking about mental toughness. That was in 2005." [3:40 onwards]

Trending

Cook further revealed that he ran into the Bengals head coach during a basketball game and will now attend the team's games after his retirement.

"He texted me that, and I actually ran into him at the men's basketball game, and I just said, hey, I'm retired now. I want to come to the Bengals game. He said you're in. So, that was one of the coolest things," John Cook added

The 68-year-old retired as one of the most decorated head coaches in women's D1 volleyball with four national championship titles and an impressive overall record of 883-176.

"I want to be there for those grandkids" - John Cook explains decision to retire

Division I Women's Championship - Source: Getty

Speaking at his farewell press conference, John Cook confessed that he hadn't been able to give time to his family during the 32 years of his coaching career, and with her daughter expecting a baby, he wanted to be there for his grandsons.

"My daughter's having another baby, and that's also a part of it. I have missed a lot with my kids," John Cook added. "I want to be there for those grandkids," he said

Expand Tweet

Cook made Nebraska a powerhouse in women's volleyball and led them to four national championships, 12 NCAA semifinals, nine Big 12 titles, eight NCAA finals appearances, and five Big Ten titles. The 58-year-old felt he had done enough and that now was the right time to hang up his shoes.

"Neil Young is I think one of the greatest musicians ever, and there's a song that I have listened to for 30 years from him, and he talks about it's better to burn out than fade out," John Cook said before breaking down in tears. "Like I said, haven't been through this before, but I've always approached that I was going to be going as hard as I could, and when the day came and I felt like I have done enough and that's what happened last week."

Cook was replaced by his student and former assistant coach Dani Busboom-Kelly. She led Louisville to the NCAA Finals last year and has now vowed to win a national championship for Cook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback