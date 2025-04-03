Zack Ryder announces major career move after Penn State lands rival Rocco Welsh

Penn State freshman Zack Ryder has entered the transfer despite being reportedly endorsed by the five-time national champion Carter Starocci for the starting job at 184 pounds. Ryder's move comes in the wake of Rocco Welsh transferring to Penn State last week, who is also expected to wrestle at 184 pounds.

Ad

The Nittany Lions are fresh off winning the 12th NCAA trophy, which was the fourth consecutive win in Indianapolis last month. Penn State had a vacant position in the 184 pounds category as Starocci concluded his collegiate career, and it was expected to be filled by four-time state champion Zack Ryder.

However, Ryder's starting job was in jeopardy after Welsh transferred to PSU. He lost to Starocci in the 174 lbs finals in 2024 and took a red shirt year to move up the weight. The former Ohio State Hawkeye's arrival created competition for Ryder, who now has entered the transfer for a potential swap.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryder entered PSU as FloWrestling's No. 6 ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class but didn't get opportunities to compete. He redshirted and went 8-0 with wins over NCAA qualifiers Brian Soldano (4-2), Shane Cartagena-Walsh (4-1 OT), DJ Parker (9-2), and 2024 All-American TJ Stewart (pin).

The freshman also impressed on the international stage, winning a silver medal at the U20 World Championships.

Roco Welsh intended to fight for the starting job with Zack Ryder

Rocco Welsh at the Zagreb Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Justin Basch on the BaschAMania podcast, Welsh had made it clear that he was looking to win the starting job over Zack Ryder. The former Hawkeye expressed excitement over being in the crowded room and opined it would only help him grow.

Ad

“If I want to be the best wrestler in the world and accomplish my goals, then, if I can’t make a starting lineup, then I’m not on the right track,” Rocco Welsh said

“So I think just just being around all those good guys, like you said, a crowded room, but I think that’s really going to help me grow. It’s just going to be awesome. I’m not going to be worried about anything, just getting better every single day and helping them get better. And, hopefully they help me get better," Reco Welsh added.

With Ryder out of his way even before the preseason, Welsh is among the top contenders for the 184 lbs title alongside this year's third-place finisher Max McEnelly (Minnesota) and redshirt freshman Angelo Ferrari (Iowa). He would hope to lead the Nittany Lions to the fifth consecutive team title next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback