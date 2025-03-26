Zoe Miller drops 3-word reaction as former training partner Simone Biles surprises her during LSU baseball game with husband Jonathan Owens

Zoe Miller reacted to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' arrival at LSU to give her a surprise visit and later accompany her to the LSU vs Cajuns baseball game at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. Miller is focused on pursuing college gymnastics in 2025 after calling off her elite career last year.

Miller and Biles were training mates at the latter's parents-made facility, World Champions Center. They share a strong bond and often support each other in person or on social media. Despite missing most of her freshman season due to health concerns, the 19-year-old's day lit up as her former teammate, Simone Biles, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, visited Baton Rouge.

The Tigers athlete posted a video on her Instagram story, panning her camera to show the Olympian and her husband as they strike poses while watching an LSU vs Cajuns baseball game at Alex Box Stadium.

Zoe Miller captioned the story:

"parents in town"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at LSU with Zoe Miller; Instagram - @_zoemiller

Biles, who planned to surprise her 'twin' at LSU, was disheartened when the latter came to know beforehand of her arrival. In one of her stories on Instagram, she and Miller shared a frame at LSU's iconic Tiger Stadium, Death Valley.

"tried to surprise her but she happened to check my location 45 mins out," she wrote.

Miller was in the running for the Paris Olympics, but a shoulder injury compelled her to announce her retirement from elite gymnastics prematurely. She competed at the 2021 US Olympic Trials and finished 12th overall.

Simone Biles made her feelings known about the rise of women's sports after her Paris Olympic success

Biles at the Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in terms of medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She surpassed Shannon Miller by winning her 11th Olympic medal, while the former stood with seven. She also took the stage for the Gold Over America tour, bringing gymnastics to the US crowd and inspiring the up-and-coming generations.

The 28-year-old shared how women's sports have reached greater heights in 2024 and motivated female athletes across the globe to strive for their goals.

"I think it’s been an amazing year for women’s sports because we’ve been using our platforms to grow the conversation and inspire our fans around the world to build confidence through movement, just like we do. So I think right now it’s a time for women to be proud, stand in our power, and share our success and our journey and our stories,” she said (via Harper's Bazaar).

Biles won the SI's Sportsperson of the Year award in 2025 in honor of her achievements at the Paris Games and beyond. She was also nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year award by Laureus Sports.

