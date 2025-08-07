"One thing our athletes at the gym see" - When Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi opened up about gymnast's habit that motivates fellow teammates

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, once highlighted the legendary gymnast's habit that motivates her fellow teammates. Biles is considered the 'Greatest Of All Time' in gymnastics, given her eleven Olympic and 30 World Championships medals.

Although her career appears to be unparalleled, it hasn't been a smooth sail for the gymnast. Biles started training under Cecile Landi in 2017 at the World Champions Centre in Texas. Under her guidance, Biles earned 11 Olympic medals, including 7 gold medals, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

In an interview with espn.in, coach Landi highlighted that while people may believe the gymnast earned success easily, it was actually a result of hard and consistent efforts. She also mentioned how other gymnasts in the training centre see how much effort she put in, to realize that if they want to be even a little like her, they have to work just as hard.

"People think everything comes so easily for her. At one point, it does, because she put in hours and hours of work, and that is the reason. That is one thing our athletes at the gym are seeing every day. She works. So they know if they want to be 1 percent like her, they are going to have to work, too."

With her Paris Olympics victory, Simone Biles became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi once spoke about the gymnast's most important skill

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the same interview with ESPN.in in July 2021, Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi praised the gymnast's ability to quickly adapt to different settings during competitions. She noted how the gymnast was able to adjust to new equipment, lighting, and conditions.

"Every skill Simone does for the first time in competition, it's more special than any other time she does it. When you go to a competition, the springboard is different than the one you use in training. The arena lighting is different. The mats are a little harder in competition than in training because they're newer. That first training pass is [used] to get adjusted to all of that. She is so good at adjusting to what is needed."

Landi is a former French Olympic gymnast. Along with being a coach to Biles, she is also her biggest supporter and has helped the gymnast navigate mental health struggles during the Tokyo Olympics.

