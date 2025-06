Paris Diamond League 2025 Results: Olympic Champion Grand Holloway faces upset, Rai Benjamin and Katie Moon impress

The Paris Diamond League brought with it a night of incredibly exciting action. As some of the best athletes in the world got down to business at the Stade Sébastien Charléty, fans were treated to some cutthroat competition.

One of the most thrilling races of the day was the men's 400m hurdles. Reigning Olympic champion Rai Benjamin was in action for the event, and he didn't disappoint. The American dominated the lineup with a time of 46.93s, setting a new meet record. Behind him, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba came in second, while Benjamin's compatriot Trevor Bassitt rounded out the top three.

Elsewhere, reigning Olympic champion of the 110m hurdles, Grant Holloway, was dealt with yet another defeat in his speciality event. The American, who is yet to win a 110m hurdles race this season, clocked a 13.11s to finish fifth at the Paris Diamond League. Ahead of him, compatriots Trey Cunningham and Dylan Beard registered a 1-2 finish for Team USA, while Jason Joseph equalled Switzerland's national record of 13.07s to finish third.

On the field end of things at the Paris Diamond League, Team USA absolutely dominated the women's pole vault event. Olympic silver medalists Katie Moon and Sandi Morris both registered marks of 4.73m. In the end, it was Moon who took the win, given her fewer attempts on earlier heights. Joining the two in the top three was fellow American Emily Grove, who put up a mark of 4.63m.

Paris Diamond League - Full Results

Men's Triple Jump

Jordan Scott, JAM – 17.27 Hugues Fabrice Zango, BUR – 17.21 Thomas Gogois, FRA – 17.11 Jonathan Seremes, FRA – 17.08 Yasser Mohammed Triki, ALG – 17.02 Max Heß, GER – 16.85 Donald Scott, USA – 16.84 Lázaro Martínez, CUB – 16.40 Melvin Raffin, FRA – 14.80

400M Men's Hurdles

Rai Benjamin, USA – 46.93 (MR – Meet Record) Abderrahman Samba, QAT – 47.09 (SB – Season Best) Trevor Bassitt, USA – 48.14 (SB – Season Best) Matheus Lima, BRA – 48.26 Alastair Chalmers, GBR – 48.57 Fantin Crisci, FRA – 49.40 (PB – Personal Best) Hugo Menin, FRA – 51.42

Women's Discus Throw

Valarie Allman, USA – 67.56 Jorinde van Klinken, NED – 66.42 (SB) Yaimé Pérez, CUB – 65.03 Sandra Elkasević, CRO – 63.52 Feng Bin, CHN – 62.80 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba, FRA – 62.77 Mélina Robert-Michon, FRA – 61.16 Vanessa Kamga, SWE – 60.69 Marike Steinacker, GER – 60.65 Laulauga Tausaga, USA – 57.39

Men's 800M

Mohamed Attaoui, ESP – 1:42.73 (SB) Josh Hoey, USA – 1:43.00 Bryce Hoppel, USA – 1:43.11 (SB) Max Burgin, GBR – 1:43.61 Gabriel Tual, FRA – 1:43.84 Mark English, IRL – 1:43.98 Andreas Kramer, SWE – 1:44.02 Tshepiso Masalela, BOT – 1:44.16 Slimane Moula, ALG – 1:44.46 Yanis Meziane, FRA – 1:44.55 Wyclife Kinyamal, KEN – 1:44.85 Nicholas Kiplangat Kebenei, KEN – 1:45.03 Patryk Sieradzki (PM), POL – DNF

Women's 3000M Steeplechase

Faith Cherotich, KEN – 8:53.37 (WL, PB) Peruth Chemutai, UGA – 8:54.41 (SB) Sembo Almayew, ETH – 9:01.22 (SB) Gabrielle Jennings, USA – 9:08.05 (SB) Courtney Wayment, USA – 9:08.88 (SB) Lea Meyer, GER – 9:09.73 Angelina Napoleon, USA – 9:10.72 (PB) Alice Finot, FRA – 9:15.33 (SB) Lomi Muleta, ETH – 9:15.45 Gesa Felicitas Krause, GER – 9:28.75 (SB) Flavie Renouard, FRA – 9:34.23 Caren Chebet (PM), KEN – 9:40.04 Agnieszka Chorzepa (PM), POL – DNF

Men's 110M Hurdles

Trey Cunningham, USA – 13.00 (=PB) Dylan Beard, USA – 13.02 (PB) Jason Joseph, SUI – 13.07 (=NR) Rachid Muratake, JPN – 13.08 (=SB) Grant Holloway, USA – 13.11 (SB) Jamal Britt, USA – 13.15 Just Kwaou-Mathey, FRA – 13.24 Enrique Llopis, ESP – 13.32

Women's 400M

Marileidy Paulino, DOM – 48.81 (MR, SB) Salwa Eid Naser, BRN – 48.85 Martina Weil, CHI – 49.83 (NR) Lynna Irby-Jackson, USA – 49.87 (SB) Amber Anning, GBR – 49.96 (SB) Isabella Whittaker, USA – 50.18 Lieke Klaver, NED – 50.26 (SB) Amandine Brossier, FRA – 52.10

Women's 200M

Anavia Battle, USA – 22.27 (SB) Amy Hunt, GBR – 22.45 (SB) Mckenzie Long, USA – 22.49 (SB) Deajah Stevens, USA – 22.66 Brittany Brown, USA – 22.77 Dina Asher-Smith, GBR – 22.81 Audrey Leduc, CAN – 22.90 Helene Parisot, FRA – 22.92

Women's 100M Hurdles

Grace Stark, USA – 12.21 (MR, PB) Tobi Amusan, NGR – 12.24 (SB) Ackera Nugent, JAM – 12.30 (SB) Kendra Harrison, USA – 12.48 Nadine Visser, NED – 12.51 Devynne Charlton, BAH – 12.53 (SB) Alaysha Johnson, USA – 12.66 Pia Skrzyszowska, POL – 12.67 (SB)

Women's Pole Vault

Katie Moon, USA – 4.73 Sandi Morris, USA – 4.73 Emily Grove, USA – 4.63 Angelica Moser, SUI – 4.63 Amálie Švábíková, CZE – 4.63 Marie-Julie Bonnin, FRA – 4.53 Tina Šutej, SLO – 4.53 Gabriela Leon, USA – 4.43 Imogen Ayris, NZL – 4.43 Olivia McTaggart, NZL – 4.43 Bérénice Petit, FRA – 4.28

Men's 5000M

Yomif Kejelcha, ETH – 12:47.84 (SB) Birhanu Balew, BRN – 12:48.67 (AR) Graham Blanks, USA – 12:49.51 Jimmy Gressier, FRA – 12:51.59 (NR) Samuel Tefera, ETH – 12:53.44 (PB) Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR – 12:55.49 (PB) Nico Young, USA – 12:55.71 Yann Schrub, FRA – 12:56.57 (PB) Etienne Daguinos, FRA – 12:57.49 (PB) Santiago Catrofe, URU – 12:59.26 (AR) Mezgebu Sime, ETH – 13:04.51 Jacob Krop, KEN – 13:05.04 Gemechu Dida, ETH – 13:05.89 (SB) Adriaan Wildschutt, RSA – 13:28.67 Valentin Gondouin, FRA – 13:29.79 (SB)

Women's High Jump

Nicola Olyslagers, AUS – 2.00 Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR – 1.97 Eleanor Patterson, AUS – 1.97 Vashti Cunningham, USA – 1.94 (=SB) Morgan Lake, GBR – 1.94 Charity Hufnagel, USA – 1.91 Christina Honsel, GER – 1.88 Angelina Topić, SRB – 1.88 Maria Zodzic, POL – 1.88 Safina Sadullayeva, UZB – 1.88 Solène Gicquel, FRA – 1.83 Yuliia Levchenko, UKR – 1.83 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya, KAZ – 1.78

Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra, IND – 88.16 Julian Weber, GER – 87.88 Luiz Mauricio da Silva, BRA – 86.62 (AR) Keshorn Walcott, TTO – 81.66 Anderson Peters, GRN – 80.29 Julius Yego, KEN – 80.26 Andrian Mardare, MDA – 76.66 Remi Rougetet, FRA – 70.37

Women's 1500M

Nelly Chepchirchir, KEN – 3:57.02 (SB) Sarah Healy, IRL – 3:57.15 (PB) Birke Haylom, ETH – 3:57.50 (SB) Linden Hall, AUS – 3:57.63 (SB) Worknesh Mesele, ETH – 3:57.95 (SB) Georgia Bell Hunter, GBR – 3:58.06 (SB) Agathe Guillemot, FRA – 3:58.44 (SB) Susan Lokayo Ejore, KEN – 3:58.65 (SB) Sarah Madeleine, FRA – 3:59.06 (PB) Salomé Afonso, POR – 3:59.32 (PB) Jemma Reekie, GBR – 3:59.42 (SB) Netsanet Desta, ETH – 4:00.69 (PB) Georgia Griffith, AUS – 4:01.36 Saron Berhe, ETH – 4:01.41 Esther Guerrero, ESP – 4:01.86 (SB) Abbey Caldwell, AUS – 4:07.70 Clara Liberman (PM), FRA – DNF

