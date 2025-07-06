“Seemed the whole world was more excited than I was”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on dealing with sudden fame

American track athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about the sudden rise in her fame after qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics. McLaughlin-Levrone registered an impressive performance during the US Olympic Track and Field trials and finished third in the 400m hurdles finals.

She clocked a run time of 54.15 seconds during these finals and qualified for her first quadrennial games even before completing her high school stint. Even though the New Jersey native couldn't bring a medal at the 2016 Olympics, this qualification in itself brought immense change in McLaughlin-Levrone's life both on and out of the track.

Recalling that fascinating chapter of her career, McLaughlin-Levrone stated in her memoir, "Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith," about the grand welcome she received in New Jersey after she qualified for the Rio Olympics. She also mentioned that the world was even happier than her at that point and wrote:

"My new reality greeted me at the airport back in New Jersey. A crowd of friends and classmates gathered in the terminal, holding signs. There was lots of cheering and constant hugs. I did feel loved. They gushed about the amazing experience I was about to have, how awesome it was that I was heading to Rio. It seemed the whole world was more excited than I was for the Olympics."

Five long years after the 2016 quadrennial Games, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone finally got her hands on the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo and successfully defended it in 2024.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known after competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known after winning the 400m sprint promotional event at the Prefontaine Classic 2025. She clocked 49.43 seconds to win this race in her debut in this competition.

In an interview after her race, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that this wasn't her best performance, but she is happy to gain some experience going into the season. She further hinted at the need to re-analyze her race.

"I'm feeling okay, it wasn't my best work, but just happy to be here and happy to get another race under my belt. I definitely have to go back and watch the race, probably with my first 200 just going out a little more fearlessly, trusting my fitness on the back end," she remarked (via Wanda Diamond League Eugene).

During the interview, McLaughlin-Levrone also added that the season is a long one, and thus she is taking the meets one by one and slowly.

