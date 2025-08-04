"So much had changed" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on her transformation from teen prospect to Olympic frontrunner

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on her personal and competitive growth between her first attempt to qualify for the Olympics at 16 and her return to Eugene five years later for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ad

She shared how as a teenager, she felt like an imposter and was overwhelmed by fear. However, five years later, it was a completely different scenario for her as she no longer felt uncertain or terrified from competition.

In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith released in January 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about on her transformation from a nervous teen battling impostor syndrome to becoming a favorite for qualifying for the Olympic Games, having won medals at prestigious competitions before, including World Championships in 2019. She stated:

Ad

Trending

“When I arrived in Eugene, I couldn’t help but go back five years, to the first time I tried to qualify for the Olympics, a sixteen-year-old girl with a serious case of impostor syndrome. So much had changed since the 2016 US Nationals. I didn’t call my dad before my first race and tell him I didn’t want to run. I wasn’t terrified of the Olympics.”

Ad

“Now I’d come to Eugene as one of the favorites not just to qualify but to win. There was even talk of a world record in the final. I was there with one of the greatest coaches in the sport, my family, and my boyfriend. Most importantly of all, I was there as a follower of Jesus. I was racing for his glory, not my own,” she added.

Ad

She went on win the U.S. Olympic Trials with a new world record in the 400m hurdles, clocking a 51.90s time in the finals. The same year, she became the Olympic gold medalist in the distance by breaking the world record at the Tokyo Olympics with a 51.46s run.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on after winning 400 at USA Championships and qualifying for Worlds

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on her performance after winning the 400m flat finals at the 2025 USA Track and Field Championships. With that, she also advanced to the World Athletics Championships, where she will only be running in the 400m and not her signature event i.e. 400m hurdles. In the post-race interview, the American said (0:02):

Ad

“It was good. After yesterday, being able to come back, just get another one under my belt, feel that, you know, that's what you need to feel. That’s where you go back to the drawing board to figure out what you need to work on. But I think two days like that, back to back, is a great feel for me.”

Ad

Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone has won a total of four medals at the World Championships including three golds, one in the 400m hurdles event in 2022 and two in the women’s 4x400m relay event. She also won a silver in the 400m hurdles at the 2019 World Championships, after a narrow loss to Dalilah Muhammad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More