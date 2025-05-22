"They'll wonder, why are you so joyful?"- When Noah Lyles opened up on therapy’s impact while urging athletes to prioritize mental health

Noah Lyles once opened up about the impact of therapy and encouraged athletes to prioritize their mental health. Notably, he is one of the top athletes who have spoken openly about mental health issues, alongside big names like Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Naomi Osaka among others.

Lyles etched his name in Olympic history in Paris last year with a remarkable 100m gold medal victory, setting a personal best of 9.784s and winning by just 0.005s over Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson. Besides this, he bagged a successive bronze medal at the Olympics in the 200m despite getting diagnosed with COVID-19.

Following this brilliant show at the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles was asked to give advice to other athletes about mental health during a 2024 August interview with BuzzFeed digital media staff. To which, he responded:

“I advise you to go jump in some therapy. It is no harm to get a checkup from the neck up.”

He added:

“You know, they'll wonder, why are you so joyful? Why are you so confident? Why you move the way you do, and it's because you know who you are, you're confident in yourself, and you love what you do. And because of that, you know you're going to grow, and you're going to find, hopefully, other like-minded people like that.”

Lyles’ performances at the quadrennial games were also featured in SPRINT’s season two, which was released in November last year. Besides Lyles, the season II docuseries also featured the likes of Gabby Thomas, Letsile Tebogo, Kishane Thompson and Julien Alfred among prominent names.

Noah Lyles makes his feelings known on what he felt about Netflix’s SPRINT docuseries

Noah Lyles at Paris Olympics. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles shared his excitement for Netflix’s SPRINT docuseries, saying he binged every episode of both seasons as soon as they were released. However, he also expressed some disappointment with the second season being shorter with only four episodes.

During a May 2025 interview with RunBlogRun, he revealed (0:26 onwards):

“Yeah, I loved it. I binged every episode the day it came out, both seasons. I definitely wish there were more episodes in season two, four was kind of concise. I know that they were trying to get as much energy based off of, you know, the Olympics. I know they had enough footage to do more with, but, you know, that was their decision. But it was still good.”

The first season of the SPRINT series covered major competitions including the Diamond League and Continental Tour meets of 2023, concluding with the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Meanwhile, the second season primarily focused on the buildup to the 2024 Paris Olympics and notable and behind-the-scenes occurrences at the Games.

