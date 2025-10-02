Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about facing heartbreak after losing the top spot at the World Athletics Championships in 2019. The American athlete shared that she felt anxious while lining up for the finals of the women's 400m hurdles alongside Dalilah Mohammed, which caused a small blunder during the race.
McLaughlin-Levrone turned pro after signing a deal with New Balance in 2018. She moved to Los Angeles to train at the beginning of her career. However, the Olympic gold medalist spoke to guideposts and shared how she missed a lot of training sessions in her first year as a professional athlete, which had a profound impact on her hurdling technique.
The lack of discipline in her first year as a professional athlete made her very nervous while she competed against Dalilah Muhammad. She recalled a moment during the finals of the 400m hurdles at the World Championships, where she stuttered on the eighth hurdle and ultimately finished second with a performance of 52.23, which was the third-fastest time in the event back then. On the other hand, Dalilah Mohammed won the gold medal in the event with a new world record.
"My anxiety ratcheted up. At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, I stuttered on the eighth hurdle. I still finished with the third-fastest time in the history of my event. But Dalilah ran the fastest time ever, breaking her own world record," she said.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recalled meeting her father and crying after the World Championships in Doha. She expressed that she was ashamed, as she knew that she could perform even better if she had trained harder and prepared with the right mindset.
"I found my dad in the tunnel under the stadium and sobbed, ashamed because I knew things could have been different if I’d prepared right," she added.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her new mindset while competing
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her mindset in an appearance on Ready Set Go with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green. The American athlete expressed that she desired to be the best in whatever she did, whether in the 400m hurdles or the 100m.
Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she is a student of the sport and has a growth mentality where she tries to improve and refine her performance every time she steps on the track.
“Yeah, there's just this desire for whatever I'm doing to be the best. And I think whether it is the 400 hurdles, the 200 this weekend, or the 100 and the 100 hurdles, I just want to be the best that I can be when I step on the track," she said.
The Olympic gold medalist hoped to inspire the new generation of athletes to push themselves and strive for the best.