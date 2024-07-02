Tokyo Olympians who failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics ft. Athing Mu, Lydia Jacoby

As they say, 'time and tide wait for none'. With less than a month left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, athletes from USA have given it their all to ensure that they join the caravan to Paris.

Some have made it in style, like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone who broke her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles event to qualify. Others, however, were not so lucky.

While the list is almost infinite, here are five prominent Olympians who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics but either couldn't make it onto the final squad this time or are compelled to be relegated to the reserve squads:

#5) Shane Wiskus:

Shane Wiskus (R) with the rest of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team after the Trials [Image Source: Getty]

Shane Wiskus stood third in the all around event at the recently concluded U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. However, that was not enough to secure a ticket for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The same was the case for Khoi Young who barely managed to qualify - as an Olympic alternate - despite finishing at the top in the vault category.

Trending

Wiskus had previously participated at the Tokyo Olympics in both the individual as well as the team category of the artistic all around events. However, he failed to land a solid impression in either. As such, Paris 2024 was his best bet for a medal. However, that seems unlikely now.

#4) Lydia Jacoby:

Lydia Jacoby before the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 2 [Image Source: Getty]

Lydia Jacoby was all set to make it count at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the defending Olympic champion. However, after her performance in the women's 100m breaststroke finals proved inadequate, the 20-year-old swimmer from Alaska will be missing out on her potential second consecutive Olympics after Tokyo 2020 - she finished third overall, and there are only two slots available per event.

#3) Kendra 'Keni' Harrison:

Kendra Harrison [R] competing at the U.S.A. Track and Field Trials [Image Source: Getty]

Another agonizing heartbreak for many would be the exclusion of Kendra 'Keni' Harrison, who had won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 100m hurdles.

Harrison clocked an impressive 12.39 seconds in the finals of the 100m hurdles at the recently concluded U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Sadly, she was only the sixth woman at the qualifiers to do so.

#2) Santo Condorelli:

Santo Condorelli competing in Swimming at the Rio Olympics: Day 4 [Image Source: Getty]

This 29-year-old swimmer from Hokkaido, Japan first competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Then, by the time the Tokyo Olympics came up, he had switched sides and competed for Italy in the relay events. Condorelli got the Italian team a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle event.

However, his attempt to represent the USA at Paris Olympics 2024 did not go down well with the American authorities and they flatly refused his suggestion. Condorelli's unique attempt at multiculturalism backfired this time.

#1) Athing Mu:

Athing Mu disappointed after finishing last at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials [Image Source: Getty]

The most agonizing of all is probably what Athing Mu suffered during the recently concluded U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Athing Mu was all set to represent the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the defending Olympic champion in the women's 800m. She marked her presence with a solid performance in the semifinals, where she topped the heats with a performance of 1 minute, 58.84 seconds.

However, a nasty fall during the first lap of the finals proved lethal for her ambitions as she was unable to recover from that setback in time. She finished last in the finals, thus missing out on another shot at an Olympic gold medal in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback