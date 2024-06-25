U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Schedule Day 5: Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson to begin their 200m campaigns after 100m dominance

After two days of rest, fans and athletes will be back to Hayward Field for the ongoing U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 27. Thursday marks the fifth day of action and will feature some exciting events, the most anticipated of which will be the men's and women's 200m sprints.

On the men's end, Noah Lyles will be on the track for his specialty event. On Monday, the 26-year-old ran the 100m, winning the finals with a time of 9.83 and equalling his personal best. He will enter the 200m field as a three-time World Champion in the event, having gone unbeaten in the distance since 2022.

With Lyles remaining a heavy favorite for the win, the rest of the field will be left vying for the silver and bronze to make it to the team. Currently expected to join the World Champion on the podium are Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey.

Meanwhile, the women's 200m at the U.S. Olympic Tracks and Field Trials will also feature the 100m trials champion Sha'Carri Richardson, who takes to the track on Thursday. However, unlike Lyles, Richardson is not the outright favorite to win this longer sprint.

Giving her a run for her money will be Gabby Thomas, Olympic bronze-medalist and the top qualifier for the event. Outside of Richardson and Thomas, University of Mississippi’s McKenzie Long is the only sprinter to come into Eugene with a qualifying time under the 22-second mark. Her 21.83 makes her the second-fastest qualifier ahead of Richardson.

Meanwhile, Grant Holloway will line up for the 110m hurdles semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The American clocked a world lead of 12.92 while running in the heats, and remains a favorite for the win.

Another prominent hurdler in action on Thursday will be Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. This will be the American’s only second appearance in the event this season, with her first coming at the HBCU Pro Classic in late May. McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a 52.70 there, which gave her the world lead until June 11, when the Netherlands’ Femke Bol ran the event in 52.49 seconds.

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: Full schedule for day 5, June 27

4:30 PM: Men's 800m Round 1

4:55 PM: Women's Discus Throw Final

5:00 PM: Men's High Jump Qualification

5:01 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals

5:23 PM: Women's 1500m Round 1

5:51 PM: Women's 200m Round 1

6:18 PM: Women's Long Jump Qualification

6:20 PM: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

6:45 PM: Men's Discus Throw Qualification

6:49 PM: Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

7:18 PM: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

7:33 PM: Men's 200m Round 1

8:03 PM: Men's 5000m Round 1

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: Where to watch

Fans excited to tune into all the action that day five of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials has to offer, can access livestreams of the event on NBC, NBC's Peacock, and the USA Network.