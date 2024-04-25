USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Noah Lyles

The USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024 is all set to take center stage this Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda. The event has been categorized as a Continental Tour silver meet by the World Athletics.

The event will feature competitions across disciplines like 800m, 100m, 100m hurdles, long jump, 200m in the women’s category, and triple jump, 1500m, 200m, 110m hurdles, 400m, and 100m in the men’s category.

Although the event is set to commence just a day after the Shanghai Diamond League 2024, the field will consist of a star-studded field that will aim to deliver impressive performances and earn places in their respective nations’ squad for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Top athletes to watch out for at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

#1 Jaydon Hibbert

Jaydon Hibbert at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Jaydon Hibbert, the 2022 World Athletics Championships U20 gold medalist, will open his season in the men’s triple jump at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.

Regarded as one of the top promising track and field athletes, he is the holder of the U20 world records outdoors with 17.87m (awaiting ratification) and indoors with a best of 17.54m in triple jump.

#2 Will Claye

Will Claye at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Four-time World Championships medalist Will Claye is another track and field athlete to watch out for at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix. He is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning two silver medals in 2012 and 2016 in the triple jump and a bronze medal in the long jump in 2012.

In addition, he has won two gold medals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in the triple jump in the 2012 and 2018 Games.

#3 Abby Steiner

Abby Steiner at the 115th Millrose Games. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Abby Steiner is another prominent athlete who will feature at the World Athletics Continental Tour silver meeting. She initially focused on playing soccer and started running track events in eighth grade. Steiner then went on to leave soccer to focus on track events after her freshman soccer season in 2018.

Some of Steiner’s top accomplishments include holding the USA indoor 200m and 300m records, and the NCAA record in the 200m. Moreover, she is a two-time World Championships gold medalist in relay events.

#4 Elaine Thompson-Herah

Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The reigning Olympic champion in 100m and 200m, Elaine Thompson-Herah will kick off her 2024 outdoor season by participating at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024. Having also won gold medals in Rio over both the sprint disciplines, all eyes will be on her as she opens her campaign in the Bermuda Grand Prix.

Apart from being a five-time Olympic gold medalist, she has won five medals at the World Championships, and three Diamond League titles in the 100m.

#5 Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles at Meeting de Paris,2023 Diamond League series (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

American track sensation Noah Lyles will headline the stellar lineup at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024. The 26-year-old had a sensational 2024 indoor season where he not only set a new personal best in the 60m but also won two silver medals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024.

At the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, he won his 2024 outdoor season opener, clocking a time of 10.01 in the 100m. He finished ahead of compatriot Kenny Bednarek, crossing the line just five-thousandths of a second ahead.

With about three months to go for the Summer Olympics 2024, Lyles will look for yet another impressive show on Sunday as he aims to make it to the USA squad in four events in Paris.