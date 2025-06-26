"Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself" - When Simone Biles opened up about taking a stand for herself amid major medal expectations

Simone Biles once opened up on prioritizing her mental health over the pressure to win multiple medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She competed in her first Olympics at the 2016 Games, where she secured five medals.

Four years following her successful debut, Biles again earned a spot to compete at the Quadrennial Games. Many fans believed that she would again show her dominance and bring home multiple medals, adding pressure to repeat past success. However, the legendary gymnast pulled away from competing in the final events at the Tokyo Games after experiencing 'twisties' and prioritized her mental well-being.

In an interview with Teen Vogue in 2022, Biles explained her decision, stating that it was the most courageous thing she had ever done. The American gymnast further referred to it as her 'biggest win.'

"Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself. I know a lot of people thought I failed because they expected me to go out with five or six medals, but walking out of it was my biggest win.

"I had to be like, 'Simone, it's okay. It's not the end of the world, it's just sports. If you walk away from this and you still are walking, that's a win in your book.'”

Simone Biles opens up on her participation at the 2028 LA Olympics

Simone Biles of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles clarified on competing at the 2028 LA Games, stating that participating in one more edition of the Olympics would have to mean something really important. The multiple-time Olympic and World Championships medalist is prioritizing family and husband, and is skeptical if these sacrifices would be worth it.

"Life and death," Biles responded when asked what the L.A. Olympics would need to be about for her to compete, via thescore.com. "Because I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"

Simone Biles has so far won seven gold, two silver, and two Bronze Olympic medals.

