American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend Aleksander Kilde publicly extended his support to the two-time Olympic gold medalist in 2022 following her disqualification from the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 31-year-old penned a heartfelt note for Shiffrin on social media and the champion skier adored Kilde’s encouraging gesture.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who boasts the most World Cup wins in skiing (including both male and female categories), made headlines last month by announcing her engagement to the Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The couple have been dating for three years and broke the joyful news on social media on April 5, 2024. Kilde and Shiffrin have often been in the limelight for supporting each other during their highs and lows.

In 2022, Aleksander Kilde commented on Mikaela Shiffrin’s picture from the Beijing Olympics. Kilde's comment was reposted by the official handle of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team on X (formerly Twitter) days after Shiffrin’s disqualification from the championship. Kilde backed his girlfriend in his comment by expressing his frustration with fans looking down on the American skier’s performance. He wrote:

"When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings, and thoughts. Most of you probably look at it saying: 'she has lost it', 'she can't handle the pressure' or 'what happened?' Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does!”

He further added:

“It's all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!! I love you Kaela."

Delighted by Kilde’s comment, the American skier reposted it and wrote:

"My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way @AleksanderKilde has done and continues to for me."

During the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish in three of the six events she competed in. It snatched the skier’s chance of becoming the first American skier to win three Olympic gold medals.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde went on a vacation after the 2023-2024 World Cup season

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde recently went on a vacation to Mexico. They could be seen enjoying activities like sunbathing and water biking on their respective social media handles.

Shiffrin recently posted an Instagram video of their quality time by the beach. The Olympian captioned the post:

"#verysparkling,"

Both Shiffrin and Kilde suffered from injuries in the past season. In January, the American skier crashed during a downhill race at Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy. It left her with a tibiofibular ligament and MCL sprain.

In the same month, the Norwegian skier also faced a downhill crash at Wengen Lauberhorn. Kilde had lacerated his calf and dislocated his shoulder.

While Shiffrin managed to make a comeback and increased her World Cup victory count to 97, Kilde stepped back from competing to focus on his health.