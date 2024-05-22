WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin and fiance Aleksandr Kilde swim together on a beach during recent vacation

Alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin and fiance Aleksander Kilde swim in the middle of the ocean in gorgeous swimwear. The couple has been in vacation mode since both returned from their injury-marred World Cup season.

Shiffrin, 28, faced an unforeseen fall in Italy while racing downhill at the 2023/24 Alpine Skiing World Cup. A tibiofibular ligament and MCL sprain kept her out of some races. Despite the hindrance, she persevered, totaling her World Cup victories to 97.

The Norwegian alpine skier, Kilde, also faced a harrowing fall, only to be airlifted from the downhill venue of Wengen Lauberhorn. His lacerated calf and dislocated shoulder struck him out of the entire 2023/24 season.

Soon after, the couple were seen posting stories of their healing journey together, which culminated when Mikaela Shiffrin showed off a diamond ring on her finger on April 5, 2024, marking their engagement.

Taking slow steps toward healing, the couple trekked uphill to a pleasant view, looking over the sea in Mexico. More pictures surfaced on their respective social media handles, water biking, and sunbathing, among other activities.

In a recent Instagram post uploaded by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, the couple walked towards the middle of the sea, embracing each other, splashing water, taking dips, and sharing occasional kisses.

Running to fully drench themselves, the couple shot the video in a cinematic manner. Mikaela Shiffrin in a pastel brown bikini accompanied Kilde, who was in a pair of yellow shorts.

"#verysparkling," wrote the Olympian in a caption, pairing up with aquatic emojis.

Aleksander Kilde showed his fun side only to leave Mikaela Shiffrin in stitches

Lying on a chair by the pool, Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde attempted to beat the coastal heat, each holding cocktail glasses. Interestingly, Shiffrin's fiance was not conventionally holding the glass but rather balancing on his belly, making a funny face.

The five-time overall World Cup champion couldn't help posting the fun side of her boyfriend on Instagram. From the caption, she complained about Kilde not abiding by when she asked him to act normal.

"Me: “Let’s take a picture, act normal!” @akilde: ...."

In another adorable post, Kilde was seen transitioning from being silly to grumpy, asking his then-girlfriend the reason behind filming him. Mikaela Shiffrin, unable to control her laughter, filmed Kilde while he poured filtered coffee for both, topping the cups up with cream.

In her Instagram, the former posted the video with the caption demonstrating Kilde's obstinacy to let her post his video on social media.

"Been trying to convince him for over a month and finally he let me post this his silliness makes me laugh so much"