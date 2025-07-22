What is Olympic gold medalist diver Greg Louganis doing now? All about four-time champion's post-retirement life

Greg Louganis is regarded as one of the most successful American divers in the history of the sport. The California native clinched four gold medals, two each at the 1988 Seoul and 1984 Los Angeles editions of the Olympics.

Additionally, he also had immense success at the World Aquatics Diving Championships and has bagged five gold medals at the event. Since his retirement from the sport in 1988, Louganis has been involved in several other activities outside of diving, such as LGBTQ+ advocacy and other media appearances.

Let's take an in-detail look at what the four-time Olympic gold medalist diver has been up to in recent times.

Greg Louganis' media appearances and other related endeavors

Louganis during an event in 2016 ESPYS (Image via: Getty)

Louganis has made several TV appearances in shows related to diving. One of the prime examples of this is the show Holey Moley in 2020 as a judge. Notably, he has also made several appearances in films, with "Breaking the Surface" (based on his biography) and "Splash" being some of the most notable among them.

Notably, he has also been involved with other pet-related activities such as dog agility competitions. He has also written a book in tribute to his dogs, "For the Life of Your Dog".

Greg Louganis' activism around LGBTQ+ and other activities

Louganis (Image via: Getty)

Louganis has been a strong advocate of LGBTQ+ rights and has spoken out actively for the rights of the community. Notably, he had come out as gay in 1994 and also competed at the Gay Games during that year.

Additionally, Louganis is also a member of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which works to save lives by fighting against drowning.

Greg Louganis sold off three of his Olympic gold medals

Louganis during a recent event (Image via: Getty)

As per recent reports, Greg Louganis sold three of his four Olympic gold medals in a recent auction. These medals were sold off for a combined amount of $430,865.

Speaking of his decision to sell these medals, Louganis shared that he is currently in need of money and is letting go of these attachments. He said during a recent interview (via Cllct):

"I hope they bring joy to whom ever got them. This will also help me to get more secure footing on my new adventure."

Per the outlet, Louganis is also reported to be selling his house and is planning to maintain a different lifestyle and mindset, leaving behind his accolades and property.

