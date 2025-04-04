When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set sights on breaking 40-year-old WR in a non-400m hurdles event - "That time in itself is baffling"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once revealed her desire to break the long-standing women's 400m world record. The American runner holds the world record in the 400m hurdles and has been gradually shifting her focus to the 400m flat in recent years.

McLaughlin-Levrone first broke the 400m hurdles world record at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, running 51.90s to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lowered it to 51.46s.

She broke it again at the 2022 US National Championships before breaking the 51-second barrier at the World Championships a month later, running 50.68s for a world title.

Following the end of the season, the 25-year-old expressed her desire to break the 400m flat world record of 47.60s held by Marita Koch since 1985.

"I mean, that's one (the 400m world record) that has stood for a very long time. And it has amazed everybody, you know, that time in and of itself is baffling. And I think, if the time comes down the road where we do want to run, that would be something to chase," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone told Olympics.com in June of 2023

McLaughlin-Levrone only had a personal best of 50.07s at the time in the 400m and focused entirely on the event the following season. She ran the second-fastest time in American history, 48.74s, in 2023 and was on pace to go faster before an injury cut her season short.

The four-time Olympic champion only ran the 400m flat twice in 2024, closing in on her personal best with a 48.75s run. She is running both the 400m and the 400m hurdles in the 2025 season, and while it seems inevitable that she will break Sanya Richards-Ross’ 400m American record of 48.70s, breaking the world record would be an unprecedented feat even for her caliber.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s coach backs American for 400m World Record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Only two women in history have run the 400m flat under 48 seconds, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's coach, Bobby Kersee, not only believes she has the base to become third but considers her the first real threat to what is the longest-standing sprint world record in history.

"Sydney is considered the first real threat to Marita Koch 38-year-old world 400 record,” (47’’60) he said to The Orange County Register. “She can do 50’’ in the 400 m hurdles, so she’s got the speed and stamina, and now she has the necessary aerobic base to run a sub-48’’-time.”

The 25-year-old has signed with former 400m world record holder Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track for the 2025 season. She is competing in both 400m flat and 400m hurdles at the inaugural meet in Kingston, Jamaica, and all eyes will be on the world records.

