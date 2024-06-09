Who is Nickisha Pryce? Get to know the Arkansas Razorback who ran the 400m world lead and broke the National record at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Nickisha Pryce is an Arkansas Razorbacks sprinter who has just made history running at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, clinching the women's 400m title. Not only did she walk away with the win, but her 49.89 also marks a new NCAA and Jamaican record, as well as the world lead for the event.

Pryce, alongside teammates Kaylyn Brown, Amber Anning, and Rosey Effiong was part of the Arkansas Razorbacks team that made history when they completed a top-four sweep in the 400m finals at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Later, this same quartet would go on to win the 1,600m relay on the back of a 3:17.96 that set a new collegiate record. In light of this amazing performance, here is everything you need to know about the promising Jamaican sprinter.

Nickisha Pryce's family and hometown

Pryce was born to parents Wayne Pryce and Denise Johnson on March 7th, 2001 in St. Mary, Jamaica. She has two elder siblings, Shanna and Wayne.

Nickisha Pryce's coach

The 23-year-old is currently coached by the Arkansas Razorbacks’ Chris Johnson. Johnson has coached six Olympians and one Olympic gold medalist Taylor Ellis-Watson. Before he was with the Razorbacks, Johnson guided the Penn State Nittany Lions to 36 Big Ten titles and more than 50 All-American Honors.

Nickisha Pryce's Education

Nickisha Pryce completed her high school education from the Vere Technical HS in Hayes, Jamaica, graduating in 2019. She then went on to study at the Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs till 2022, before signing with the Razorbacks in 2023.

Nickisha Pryce's athletics career

Pryce first marked herself as a threat to watch out for back in 2015, when aged just 14 she took silver in 100m at the U16 Clarendon Jamalco Development Meet and the U14 Kingston Camperdown Classics.

Pryce shifted her focus to the 400m in 2017, winning both the Manchester Kirkvine Development Meet and the Kingston Queens Grace Jackson Track Meet that same year.

After multiple such impressive performances in the junior circuit, the youngster made her mark on the senior level in 2023, when she was crowned national champion in 400m at the Jamaican Championships.

On the back of this performance, she was selected to represent the nation at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, where she finished fifth in the semifinals with a time of 51.24. Pryce also claimed a silver in the 4x400m relay at the World Championships.

Pryce's 2024 so far has seen her claim the SEC 400m title, the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 400m title, and the 400m as well as the 4x400 relay outdoor titles.