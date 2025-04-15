“You can fly!" - When Simone Biles opened up about brother Tevin cheering her as she performed impressive skills during foster care

Simone Biles once opened up about a happy moment she shared with her older brother Tevin while they were put into foster care. While Biles and her younger sister Adria were adopted by their grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles, her older siblings, Ashley and Tevin were adopted by their great-aunt settled in Cleveland.

The Biles siblings were put into foster care after their biological mother, Shannon became incapable of providing a living for them while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Although Biles was only three years old when put in foster care, she once mentioned that she remembered the time when her brother Tevin played with her on a swing.

She also mentioned that she was able to perform the same tricks her brother did, including the backflips. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles reflected on the moment her brother cheered on her.

"One memory I do recall is Tevin pushing Ashley and me on a swing in our foster family’s backyard," Biles wrote. "I used to imitate my brother by swinging high and doing backflips off that play set, soaring through the air. “Simone, you can fly! You can fly!” Tevin would yell, running to where I’d landed in a tumble on the grass. My brother was two years older, but I could do all the tricks he could."

Simone Biles earns the nomination for the 2025 Laureus Award

Simone Biles during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Hartford, Connecticut. USA. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently earned the nomination for the 2025 Laureus Award. She earned the nomination due to her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Games. Following the nomination, Biles reflected on her past awards and shared her excitement for the recent edition.

"Receiving my first Laureus Award from Nadia Comăneci, in 2017 is still one of my most cherished memories and this event is incredibly special to me," Biles said. "I’m excited to be in Madrid with everyone to celebrate so many amazing achievements as well as the wonderful work that Laureus does. The Nominees in every single category are so inspiring to me and I’m extremely proud to stand alongside so many others who competed at the top of their sport in 2024,” she added. (via Olympics.com)

She made her name to the list alongside the Paris Olympics gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, and elite athletes Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.

