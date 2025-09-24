"Crocodile tears": Piers Morgan explains why he finds it "hard to feel sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel" after late-night show's return

English broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan recently expressed his disapproval over Jimmy Kimmel’s return. According to the BBC, the 57-year-old made his comeback appearance on US television on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.While Kimmel’s return was supported by several fans and critics alike, Piers Morgan shared a dismissive reaction to his comeback. On September 24, 2025, the 60-year-old media personality took to his official X account and compared the Tuesday opening monologue of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host with “crocodile tears.”“Hard to feel sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel and his crocodile tears, given how gleefully he has always gorged on the career entrails of conservative stars who lost their jobs like Tucker, Roseanne, etc. He’s become a partisan political activist, not a comedic host,” Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter. Piers Morgan @piersmorganLINKHard to feel sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel and his crocodile tears given how gleefully he has always gorged on the career entrails of conservative stars who lost their jobs like Tucker, Roseanne etc. He’s become a partisan political activist, not a comedic host.According to USA Today, the parent company of the ABC network, Disney, halted the production of Kimmel’s television show on September 17, 2025, two days after he linked the administration of Donald Trump to the suspected killer of Kirk. According to the BBC, during his monologue last Monday, Kimmel argued that the MAGA gang is &quot;desperately trying to characterise&quot; Tyler Robinson, the kid who murdered Charlie Kirk, as anything other than &quot;one of them.&quot; The host claimed that the Trump administration is doing everything it can to &quot;score political points&quot; from the shooting attack.The late-night show host reportedly had an emotional return to hosting his Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show was reportedly suspended by the ABC network after the 57-year-old Emmy-winner allegedly made controversial comments over the death of the political activist, Charlie Kirk.Donald Trump complains about the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!The Jimmy Kimmel suspension row began last week after the ABC network allegedly received threats from the federal TV regulator to revoke its broadcast licence. While US President Donald Trump welcomed the suspension of the 57-year-old host for allegedly negative coverage of him, the politician had an opposite reaction to the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!Ahead of Kimmel’s return on US television, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and quipped:“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE… I think we're going to test ABC out on this.”According to CNN, during the time of his suspension, hundreds of celebrities came to Jimmy’s support. Meryl Streep and Robert DeNiro were among the stars who reportedly signed a letter backing Kimmel.Meanwhile, during his opening monologue on September 23, Kimmel addressed that his remarks on Charlie Kirk’s suspected murder were not intentional. The host was reportedly tearful and acknowledged that his earlier remarks may have been “ill-timed.”Kimmel also called out Donald Trump and his administration for their involvement in his suspension from ABC. The TV host claimed that Trump &quot;tried his best to cancel&quot; him, but instead brought millions of people to watch the show. Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on the grounds of Utah Valley Campus on September 10. The activist was 31 years old at the time of his death. Notably, the news of his death was also announced by Donald Trump.