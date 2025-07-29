  • home icon
  Economist Richard Werner discusses United States' involvement in Japan's economic downfall, claims "it had to be destroyed" like German economy

Economist Richard Werner discusses United States' involvement in Japan's economic downfall, claims "it had to be destroyed" like German economy

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:28 GMT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Visits World Expo In Osaka - Source: Getty
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Visits World Expo In Osaka - Source: Getty

German economist Richard Werner recently talked about Japan’s financial crisis, recession, and his book, Princes of the Yen, with American conservative political commentator and host Tucker Carlson. On Monday, July 28, 2025, the 58-year-old economist appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show and discussed the involvement of the USA in the economic downfall of the East Asian nation.

In a video shared on YouTube by Tucker Carlson, Richard Werner detailed how the country's central bank created the asset bubble of the 1980s on purpose. Werener explained:

“I could even show that it was intentional. And it's demonstrated in several dimensions of proof, both eyewitness accounts, the data, the anecdotal evidence, you know, it’s all there. Essentially, they've admitted that was the goal.”
When the host Tucker Carlson asked why the Asian nation would take such a step, Richard Werner explained:

“In order to have what follows a massive long recession. I didn't expect it to be a 20-year recession. I mean, that's pretty brutal and crazy. But that's what they wanted… In order to blow up the successful system... It had to be destroyed just like the German economy and others in the past.”
Meanwhile, according to the Guardian, the Asian country’s Nikkei stock market index hit a high of 38,916 on December 29, 1989. It was reportedly a milestone that saw the end of its asset-inflated bubble economy.

The country was then hit by a fall from the mid- to late 1980s, with the stock market plummeting, losing more than $2 trillion in value by December 1990. The Japanese economic growth reportedly halted due to the collapse in asset prices in the early 1990s.

Deflation and stagnation followed after the country was left with high shares and property prices, leading to the "Lost Decade", a decade-long economic crisis.

Richard Werner details how the United States of America tried to “force” Japan to change its economic system

On Monday, Richard Werner, during his appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show, discussed the relationship of the Asian country with other nations in the world during the 60s, 70s, and the early 80s. He said that the US wanted to change the Japanese economic system and explained:

“The one country that was most unhappy about Japan was the United States of America. They had one political initiative about after another, to try to force the Japanese to change their economic system… Structural impediment initiative. This, that and the other. No, no, this is unfair. You must change all your business practices.”
While Richard Werner explained that from a financial standpoint, the US always wanted to help the Asian country to become a stronger economy, however, politically, it didn’t work. The economist noted that the central bank was essentially used as a “traitor” to blow up the system, the same as in the Asian crisis.

Meanwhile, when Tucker Carlson asked if the Japanese recession was created by the Bank of Japan with the encouragement of the West, Richard Werner claimed:

“Yes. The US and particularly the Fed. Yeah. Absolutely. And that's what I show in my book. There's no doubt about it, and there has been no contrary evidence that anything in my book was incorrect.”
According to Forbes, the East Asian nation reportedly ranks No. 5 in the list of the largest economies in the world in 2025 with $4.19 trillion GDP. Notably, the US ranks first, followed by China, Germany, and India.

Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

