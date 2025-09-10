"Feels really special": Andrea Bowen reacts after Teri Hatcher launches Desperate Housewives podcast with real & on-screen daughter: Details explored

American actress Andrea Bowen is celebrating her new podcast with her Desperate Housewives TV mom Teri Hatcher, alongside her real-life daughter, Emerson Tenney. According to People, the trio are hosting the Desperately Devoted podcast, which revisits the fan-favorite ABC drama.On Tuesday, September 9, the three women co-hosts of the Desperate Housewives podcast sat down with People for an exclusive interview. The trio opened up about working together and the inspiration behind the start of their new podcast.Speaking to People, the 35-year-old American actress Andrea Bowen said: “Revisiting the show at this time with my TV mom of so many years and her daughter, whom I got to grow up alongside, while I embark on this journey of motherhood with my daughter, feels really special.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the unversed, Bowen announced her pregnancy with actor husband Josh Zuckerman via an Instagram post on September 9. The actress shared the news of expecting her first baby alongside a carousel of photos of herself, her baby bump, and her wedding day.Premiered on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the Desperately Devoted podcast follows Andrea Bowen, Teri Hatcher, and Emerson Tenney as they rewatch Desperate Housewives. As per People, Bowen and Hatcher will take a trip down memory lane on their new podcast. On the other hand, Tenney, who is Hatcher's real-life daughter, will reportedly view the hit ABC drama for the first time. Meanwhile, besides the show, the podcast will reportedly see Andrea Bowen, Teri Hatcher, and Emerson Tenney also talking about relationships, identity, parenting, cooking, and the Y2K fashion.Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher says she is “giddy with joy” to work again with Andrea Bowen Teri Hatcher also spoke to People about her Desperately Devoted podcast and the ABC drama. The award-winning actress, who played Susan in Desperate Housewives, gushed about joining Andrea Bowen and Emerson Tenney on the podcast. “I really am giddy with joy that I get to do this with my real daughter and my on-screen daughter. The fact that I've known [Andrea] since she was 13 and was at her wedding in Barcelona last year, that's just amazing to me and feels like part of a life well spent,” Hatcher explained. Desperate Housewives cast Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan, Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria (Image via Getty)The 60-year-old actress also recalled working on the Emmy-nominated show, which premiered nearly 21 years ago on ABC. She praised showrunner Marc Cherry and the bold moments from the show. “Lines like that 20 years ago just weren't being done. This wasn't HBO. This was ABC Sunday nights at 9,” Teri further added. Meanwhile, Emerson Tenney, whom Teri shares with her ex-husband, Jon Tenney, is a screenwriter. The 27-year-old is said to bring a fresh perspective to the podcast as a first-time watcher of the comedy series. The American mystery comedy-drama TV series Desperate Housewives ran for a total of eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Teri Hatcher and Andrea Bowen played the mother and daughter, Susan and Julie Mayer, in the ABC drama.Desperate Housewives follows the lives of suburban moms, Susan, Lynette, Bree, and Gabrielle as they navigate their lives in the aftermath of the death of their friend Mary Alice. Meanwhile, the show also starred Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, and more.