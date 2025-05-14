F1 star Carlos Sainz makes fashion statement with $80,000,000 Hollywood celebrity Eva Longoria

Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz made a striking appearance on the opening night of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival alongside Hollywood celebrity Eva Longoria. They were also joined by Heidi Klum.
The Festival de Cannes, or the Cannes Film Festival, is one of the most prestigious and biggest film festivals held annually in Cannes, France. It premieres films of different genres and languages, as many of them compete for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize given to the director of the best film.
AS the 2025 edition of the festival kicked off in France, many popular faces appeared on the red carpet, including Carlos Sainz. He was dressed in a stunning black tuxedo, with his hair slicked back. He was joined by television and film actress Eva Longoria. The $80 million-worth actress (as per Celebrity Net Worth) delivered a bold fashion statement, dressed in a beautiful gown from Tamara Ralph. The duo was also joined by American television personality Heidi Klum.
Sainz also uploaded a video on his Instagram account in the same attire, which he captioned "acting serious." The small clip showcased him walking up to a balcony and introducing himself similarly to fictional character James Bond.
"My name is Operator. Smooth Operator," he said in the video.
As for his on-track performance, Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton, and he had to be replaced. He remained a competitive driver for the team during the time he spent behind the wheel of the Italian crew.
Carlos Sainz discusses learning curve with Williams
Williams Racing was desperately battling to score minimal points up until last season. They kept plummeting to the bottom of the Constructors' Championship with barely any points in their bag. However, the team has showcased a major improvement this season and has already managed to score 37 points this season.
Carlos Sainz, who faced a retirement in his first race with the team and then another finish out of the top 10 in Japan, has been scoring points, too. Discussing the car's drivability, the Spaniard explained that it was "challenging" to pilot the car earlier in the season, but he has managed to learn how it responds and is hence performing better.
"It was definitely a challenging start to the season, but it was always going to be with the adaption process,” Sainz said (via F1). "I always warned it was not going to be easy, and I took it step by step, to be in race five at the level that I am… if I keep the philosophy I’m taking, I think we are going in the right direction."
The team has managed to score enough points to get into the midfield in terms of competitiveness. They currently sit in fifth place in the championship, showcasing major improvement over last year.