“Good ends justify immoral means” — Michael Knowles slams Milana Vayntrub for her idea behind “Only Philanthropy”

American conservative political commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles blasted American actress, comedian, and activist Milana Vayntrub for her approach to raising funds for wildfire victims. According to Variety, the 38-year-old star launched an Only Philanthropy, a fundraising platform that appears to be a spoof of the adult content platform OnlyFans.The news outlet reports that Milana Vayntrub’s platform helps her raise money for families of color displaced by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles by sharing “flirty” photos in exchange for cash.On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Michael Knowles took to his The Michael Knowles Show and slammed the actress for using a “flirty” picture platform to raise money for a good cause. The 35-year-old media host shared a video on his YouTube channel and said:“She says she wants to be a philanthropist. Great. Philanthropy is wonderful… Where you just give to help someone, and you don’t expect anything in return. Here she says, ‘Here’s how it works. You give and I give.’ So that’s not really philanthropy. That’s just a transaction. She’s just selling you racy pictures of herself. She’s selling you her own debasement.”Explaining why he thinks that Milana Vayntrub’s fundraising work is not philanthropy, Michael Knowles further added:“The way it works in her mind is, ‘I’m doing a good thing. I’m doing a good thing because the money in the end is going toward needy people.’ And therefore, you don’t need to pay any attention to the fact that there are all these kinds of morally dubious things we do in the middle because all’s well that ends well. Because good ends justify immoral means.”Meanwhile, according to Variety, the actress is not providing n*des in exchange for people’s donations. The website reads, “Use The Male Gaze To Fight The Blaze.”Michael Knowles criticizes the process behind Milana Vayntrub’s Only Philanthropy as “gross”In his video, the American conservative political commentator showed a video clip of Milana Vayntrub thanking people who contributed via Only Philanthropy to help her raise funds for people affected by wildfires.“Imagine the process here. Who’s giving the money? It’s men. It’s not women. Presumably, the men want these racy pictures of this girl. So, they’re giving money so that she can degrade herself taking these pictures… I think it’s going to cause disordered thoughts in their mind. Maybe it’s going to cause disordered actions, and it’s just the whole thing is kind of gross.”As per Variety, the platform makes an agreement with donors that they will not proliferate the images online. The actress is reportedly handing hundred percent of her proceeds to benefit BIPOC families affected by multiple devastating wildfires in Southern California this year. Notably, in just four days, Milana received nearly $200,000 in donations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKnowles also called what Milana Vayntrub is doing as debasing herself and said the philanthropy work a “deal with the devil.” As per the media personality, Milana is compromising herself and doing “something immoral.” He added that if one wants to “give money to the poor,” they should just do it.“This is the apotheosis of the modern utilitarian consequentialist idea that says, ‘The end justifies the means.’... We should get rid of OnlyFans. But we should get rid of Only Philanthropy, too. You want to give money to the poor, give money to the poor.”Milana Vayntrub rose to fame a decade ago after being featured in commercials for the telecom giant, AT&amp;T. She is also known for her appearances in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix series Love, NBC’s This Is Us, HBO’s Silicon Valley, and Showtime’s Californication.