“Probably not a wise decision” — Michael Knowles reacts to Conor McGregor allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to Azealia Banks

Michael Knowles has recently shared his response to allegations that Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor sent inappropriate photos to rapper Azealia Banks. Notably, Banks, a well-known rapper, made the accusations against McGregor on July 14, 2025, in a series of posts shared through X (formerly Twitter).

Michael addressed the allegations in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Thursday, July 17, and said,

“I don’t think Conor McGregor is married. I think he’s engaged to be married, but he’s, I won’t get too much into his personal life, but this is not, probably not a wise decision. And I think he would probably acknowledge that. My interest in the whole story, is just what, what would get a man to do this? Plenty of guys do it. It’s not just him.”

The political commentator stated that it is common for anyone to do “stupid things”, specifically when someone is a teenager or in their 20s.

Knowles continued speaking about the accusations made by Azealia Banks against Conor McGregor, saying that the latter can be forgiven. Knowles also stated,

“He can be, can receive absolution. He can confess his sins and, you know, seek seek his redeemer and all that. Don’t, don’t do this. Don’t, don’t ever send, this is especially to the younger people who watch the show, the teenagers, and the 20 somes. Don’t ever send a n*de photo of yourself to anyone ever under any circumstances.”

Knowles mentioned that his message was also for the 50-year-old individuals, adding that if they can promise not to send any inappropriate photos, they can “avoid a lot of the pitfalls of modern erotic life.” Meanwhile, the video has received almost 20,000 views as of this writing, and Azealia and Conor have not shared any response to the same.

Conor McGregor shared a post seemingly responding to Azealia Banks

As mentioned, Azealia’s posts on X on July 14, 2025, created headlines after she alleged that Conor sent her a few n*de pictures. While one of her posts included the photos of Conor, it was later removed by X as it featured inappropriate content.

Azealia Banks’ post included another screenshot, showing that the photos allegedly sent to her were not appearing anymore, as she was not following Conor McGregor. While the tweets started trending everywhere, Conor McGregor did not share a direct response to Azealia Banks.

However, McGregor seemingly gave a reply on July 16, 2025, by resharing a post originally uploaded by a page titled The Lion In Winter through X. The post addressed the fact that McGregor’s alleged n*de photos have turned out to be a “big news” and the UFC fighter reshared the same by writing,

“Don’t let them distract you with my G C while they rob our country blind!”

In one of her tweets, Azealia questioned how someone can s*xually harass her with the kind of photos she received. Banks referred to McGregor by writing,

“Honey….. ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some fu**ing sunscreen damn.”

Meanwhile, the singer and songwriter has yet to reply to the tweet posted by Conor McGregor.

