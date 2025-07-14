"Ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland?"-Azealia Banks erupts at Conor McGregor for allegedly trying to "s*xually harass" & "threaten" her

Azealia Banks is creating headlines after alleging that former UFC champion Conor McGregor reportedly attempted to threaten her. The claims were made in a post shared by Banks on X (formerly Twitter) on July 14, 2025.

According to Banks, the accusations referred to some text messages she allegedly received from McGregor, which reportedly included some n*de photos of Conor. Addressing the matter in her post, Banks wrote:

“Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell????”

The tweet featuring the accusations (Image via X/azealiaslacewig)

The singer and songwriter additionally referred to an Instagram post of McGregor in March this year, where he expressed his desire to run for the President of Ireland.

“Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some fu**ing sunscreen damn”, Banks wrote.

Banks initially posted the screenshots of messages where McGregor allegedly sent the n*de photos. However, the post has been removed by X, stating that it violates the rules of the platform.

The lineup of tweets ended with a post featuring a screenshot of Azealia’s alleged conversation with McGregor, and the caption reads:

“The motherfu**er woke up early LOL.”

The third tweet (Image via X/azealiaslacewig)

Notably, the photos allegedly sent by Conor McGregor were hidden in this screenshot, displaying a message indicating that the content was sent by someone Azealia does not follow.

While the tweets are now trending everywhere, McGregor has yet to share a response to the same.

Conor McGregor expressed his wish to become the President of Ireland

Back in March this year, Conor McGregor took to his Instagram handle to announce that he was running for the President of Ireland. He added a photo to the post, where he was spotted holding a child, and there was an aircraft in the background. McGregor also wore a green baseball cap, featuring the words

“Make Ireland Great Again.”

In the caption, Conor McGregor started by writing that the EU Migration Pact should be implemented by June 12, 2026, and other legislations should be passed by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

McGregor mentioned that every legislation should be signed by the President and added:

“The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to the Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum.”

Conor McGregor mentioned that he wants to see the government agree to the EU Migration Pact, adding that the implementation of the same is a choice of the residents of Ireland.

He ended by writing:

“I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future. God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”

The MMA fighter shared the post a few days after he met Donald Trump. According to BBC News, Conor McGregor met Trump at the White House on the occasion of St Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2025. McGregor also participated in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the United States, held in January this year.

In other news, Azealia has teased several projects, including Fantasea II: The Second Wave, a long-awaited follow-up to her 2012 mixtape Fantasea. Though the release date remains unclear, snippets and track previews have been shared online, keeping fans hopeful.

Azealia Banks has collaborated with record labels like Parlophone throughout her career. She has one album in her credits, Broken with Expensive Taste, and has appeared in films like The American Ruling Class and Love Beats Rhymes.

