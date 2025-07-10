Who is Tori Kelly married to? Relationship timeline explored as singer announces her pregnancy

Tori Kelly and her husband, Andre Murillo, are expecting their first child together. The news was revealed exclusively by the former while speaking to People magazine on July 9, 2025.

Apart from speaking to the outlet, Tori also posted a video through her Instagram handle on the same day. The clip begins with Kelly and Murillo spending time together until the end, when the singer and songwriter can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Notably, the post did not feature a caption.

The video included a portion of the lyrics from Tori Kelly’s upcoming project, and she can be heard singing:

“Only you know me / Mind and my body / Riding with you down this road / We got forever to go / When we get closer / And when I hold ya / You make it feel just like home.”

According to Mandatory magazine, Andre Murillo has been a basketball player in the past and has received the titles of team MVP and Sea View League MVP. He played for various teams, including Hamburg Towers, until an injury led to his retirement from the game around six years ago.

During her conversation with People magazine, the Sing 2 star said that she and Murillo are grateful for the moment they have been waiting for a long time. Kelly expressed her wish to “meet this little gift from God” as soon as possible and added:

“This year has already been full of highs – getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband.”

Tori Kelly and Andre Murillo: Relationship timeline and other details explained

Us Weekly stated that the couple’s romance dates back to 2016 when they first met through mutual friends. A year later, Kelly confirmed through Instagram that she and Murillo are engaged. Although the post has been deleted, it included a black-and-white photo of the duo.

Andre Murillo also shared a similar post on the same platform, adding a photo of himself and Tori Kelly hugging each other.

In May 2018, the pair exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony. People magazine stated that Tori Kelly opted for a gown designed by Galia Lahav and completed the look with Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal. Kelly later spoke to Us Weekly about her experience of getting married to the love of her life and said:

“Marriage is amazing. It’s so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together.”

Around five years ago, the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary, despite being advised by everyone to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per E! News. Tori Kelly appeared for an interview with the outlet to reveal the details of her new music alongside the anniversary.

Kelly said during the conversation that she and Murillo are still learning a lot of things, and added:

“I will say though that it’s just, like so beautiful, I think, to just be able to learn and grow together. I think commitment is just such a beautiful thing. Because it’s like you’re accepting all of a person; the good or the bad. And when you get through those rough times, it just becomes even more beautiful.”

Kelly’s last album was Tori, which came out in April 2024. It had 15 singles in the soundtrack and included guest appearances by artists such as Ayra Starr and Jon Bellion.

