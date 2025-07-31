Has Alexis Wilkins worked with PragerU? Kash Patel’s girlfriend addresses rumors about being an “Israeli spy,” calls them “incredibly disheartening”

Country singer Alexis Wilkins recently made an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, hosted by American journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly. During her appearance on the show, the 26-year-old discussed PragerU, a conservative nonprofit advocacy group and media organization. As per the organization’s website, Alexis Wilkins is a PragerU media personality.On Thursday, July 31, 2025, Megyn Kelly shared a video on YouTube in which she asked Wilkins about her stance on the rumors of her being an “Israeli spy.” The 54-year-old then questioned the country singer if her relationship with Kash Patel, the incumbent Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and working with PragerU were the reasons behind such rumors.“I think that’s it. You know, I think people see certain pieces, and I get it. They want to connect things. They want to justify, you know, some of the pain that they’ve been through the last four years, and there’s pieces of this that, you know, I can, I understand, but I think that they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence that you’ve laid out and tied them together in all of the wrong ways,” she said.Alexis Wilkins explained that PragerU is a “great institution” that set out to “educate the youth” and make short-form content to influence people’s opinions. She said the organization not only educates people on things that they may not understand, like constitutional education.“I focused a lot on constitution and policy education in my videos. You know, all of this was to speak out about my experience in college and try to tell the youth that they don’t have to bend the knee to the left woke institution and make content that would be of good service to the youth. As I decided that I couldn’t stay silent anymore. So, seeing these things twisted is not only, you know, very confusing, very out of left field for me, but also incredibly disheartening,” Alexis Wilkins said.Alexis Wilkins calls out people for doing “vigilante research” on her amid her relationship with Kash PatelDuring her appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Alexis Wilkins talked about her relationship with FBI Director Kash Patel. She said the pair met in Nashville at an event they both attended at a friend’s house. Megyn Kelly then asked her what she liked about Patel.“When I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest. He’s exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible, his values are incredible. And, you know, we both are very patriotic. So, obviously, there are things there that we definitely agree on. But he’s just the most honest, you know, the most integrity I’ve really experienced in a person. He’s fantastic,” she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the interview, Megyn Kelly talked about how many thought Alexis was a “honey pot” trying to get with a Trump administration official and betting on him becoming the FBI chief.“The thing here, too, is that you don’t know where life is going to go. You don’t know where these things are going to take you… I mean my social media goes back far enough to tell that I have a long history of this, of speaking about American values and making sure that people know exactly where I’m coming from... For people to act like there’s not enough information out there about me to glean a real conclusion on all of this kind of vigilante research. It’s bizarre to me,” Alexis Wilkins said.Alexis Wilkins was primarily raised in Arkansas. She has also spent her early years in England and Switzerland. The singer pursued her studies in business and political science at Nashville’s Belmont University.Notably, Wilkins has been in a relationship with Patel for over two years. They reportedly began dating in January 2023.