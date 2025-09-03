“I would like to direct him"- Woody Allen raves about Trump's acting skills despite revealing he voted for Kamala Harris

On September 1, 2025, Woody Allen, 89, appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s acting skills. He recalled directing Trump in his 1998 film Celebrity.

When the 69-year-old talk show host asked the Academy Awards-winner if he is a “Trumper,” Woody Allen quipped:

“No, I'm not a Trumper. I'm one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in a movie. In Celebrity. And he was, you know, he was a pleasure to work with and a very good act. He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly, and had a real flair for show business.”

Woody Allen further complemented Donald Trump, saying that he is very “easy to work with” and that he could do “wonders” if the politician would let the filmmaker direct him now that the latter is the president.

“I can only judge, you know, what I know from directing him in film. And he was pleasant to work with and very professional very polite to everyone… I would like to direct him now that he's president and have him let me make the decisions.”

However, while applauding the politician, the Annie Hall director noted that he voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Woody Allen admitted to being a “Democrat” and taking issue with Trump on 95% to 99% of the things.

Woody Allen says he is “surprised” that Trump stepped into politics

During his Monday appearance on the Club Random podcast, Woody Allen shared his views on Donald Trump’s career in politics. While the director shared kind words for Trump’s acting skills, he noted that he disagrees with the 79-year-old American politician’s politics and policies.

“He has charismatic quality as an actor, and I'm surprised he wanted to go into politics… Politics is nothing but headaches and critical decisions, and agony. And this was a guy I used to see at the Knick games, and he liked to play golf, and he liked to judge beauty contests, and he liked to do things that were enjoyable and relaxing."

The director further quipped:

"Why anyone would want to suddenly have to deal with the issues of politics is beyond me. But apparently, he doesn't mind.”

Notably, while discussing acting and politics with Woody Allen, Bill Maher likened politics to an “ultimate acting job.” The podcast host also seemingly took a jab at Trump and commented that the politician takes his acting chops to the “nth degree” in politics.

However, Woody corrected Bill Maher on his views. The director countered that it “doesn't bother” him, as all politicians have to put on a certain “patina for the public.”

For the unversed, Donald Trump, who was a real estate developer at the time, made a brief appearance in the Allen-directed 1998 film Celebrity. According to the New York Post, he played a member of the City’s glitterati eating at a power lunch uptown.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also made cameos in other prominent movies such as the 1996 film Eddie, the 1994 film The Little Rascals, and the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

