“I really need a second”: Kelly Stafford announces hiatus from 'The Morning After' podcast for mental health reasons

Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently announced that she would be taking a step back from her The Morning After podcast due to mental health concerns. According to People, the podcast host revealed that she is taking a break from hosting duties during the latest episode of her podcast on Thursday, October 2, 2025.The podcaster, who is also a mom of four, announced her break on Thursday’s episode of The Morning After podcast, which also featured fellow WAGs Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“I’ve just been kind of struggling with where I see this going. Obviously, I have four daughters and a husband, and this podcast is another one of my babies, and I love it a lot, but not as much as them,” Kelly Stafford said.According to People, the 36-year-old estimated that she would be gone from her podcast for about a month.“It has been taking more time than I've wanted it to. And so, Kyra and I are going to take this month and put our heads together and kind of see where to take it from here,” she explained.Kelly Stafford admitted that her podcast has allegedly had some changes due to her mental health, as well as midseason. She further detailed that she needs to take a “step back” and “kind of figure out” the plans for The Morning After podcast.“I’m not saying this is over. I really need a second.&quot;Kelly Stafford admits her podcast hiatus came as a surprise to her husbandSuper bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly (Image via Getty)During her October 2 podcast, Kelly Stafford reportedly admitted that she kept her Super Bowl-winning husband in the blind about taking a break from her show.According to the New York Post, the 36-year-old podcaster said:“My husband doesn’t even know about this. I’m sure this will come as a surprise to him as well. I need to do this for myself first and also for everyone that surrounds me.”Kelly Stafford also thanked her viewers and expressed her gratitude for their “support and laughter.” The podcast host further extended her thanks towards her fans who made her “feel seen and understood as a mom that struggles.”Going on, the The Morning After podcast host also opened up about the reason behind starting her podcast in the first place. She explained:“I started this podcast to kind of build this community, a community that accepts failure and supports each through it instead of judging. I feel like we can all lean on each other now. I leaned on you guys, I hope that you leaned on this podcast, either for laughter or just to realize that not everything is perfect and it doesn’t have to be.”Notably, after the break, Kelly said that she will repurpose the content of her podcast. She said before returning, she will let her fans know the direction her The Morning After podcast will ultimately be taking.For the unversed, Kelly married her husband, Matthew Stafford in 2015. The pair share four kids, twins Swayer and Chandler, and two daughters, Hunter and Tyler.