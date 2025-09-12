“I was so stoned”: Demi Lovato opens up about mental health, weed, and more

Demi Lovato revealed that she was stoned while singing Skyscraper to a ghost in her 2021 Peacock show, Unidentified with Demi Lovato. She explained that she used to consume a lot of weed at the time and found the funny side of it.

In 2021, Lovato hosted the show, which ran for one season with four episodes. Alongside her sister Dallas and a friend, Matthew, she investigated reported paranormal or alien activities, including UFO sightings and eyewitness accounts.

In one episode, released on September 30, 2021, Lovato sang her 2011 hit Skyscraper to a ghost who apparently had past trauma. The singer spoke about the incident during an appearance on the Just Trish Podcast on Thursday, September 11, saying:

"I am very spiritual and I do believe in the paranormal and and things like that. I will not deny that at all. The whole show was about like me going and finding aliens and ghosts and like doing that fun stuff. But I was at a it was a time in my life where I just happened to be smoking a lot of weed and then that moment came and I was so stoned."

She continued:

"Honestly haven't watched it back because I cringe out of my soul," she added. "But it's also it's such a funny moment now that I can laugh at it and I'm like, 'Wait, that's amazing.' But like I don't remember exactly where it came from but that I was I was like you know what this girl this ghost has trauma and we're going to sing to her."

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato released a new single, Here All Night, on Friday, September 12.

Demi Lovato opens up about her mental health struggles

Teen Vogue Summit 2024 (Image via Getty)

In her appearance on the Just Trish Podcast, the Skyscraper singer also spoke about her mental health issues and burnout. Lovato has long been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and mental health. In this episode, she shared how working constantly for around three years, between the ages of 15 and 18, led to her burning out.

Lovato said:

"I had a mental health crisis when I was 18 which kinda put the brakes on my TV show, which put the brakes on everything. There was an incident that happened and it led to me going to the treatment for the first time. Yeah, that was like the beginning when I noticed something was wrong with my mental health & I think burnout had a lot do with it."

She continued:

"To be totally honest, my mental health issues started when I was around 7 years old. I started dealing with suicidal ideations and depression. When I got older, my depression always kinda lingered, but after this big incident that happened, I realised I needed to get help because I was dealing with an eating disorder and self-harming and I was not in a good place mentally."

Lovato added that she opened up to people around her, which helped her a lot before she went into treatment. She also expressed gratitude to her fans for "rallying behind her" during that phase.

