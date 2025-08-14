  • home icon
  • "She's having that cultural reset" - Internet reacts to Demi Lovato saying she is moved away from rock for her new album

"She's having that cultural reset" - Internet reacts to Demi Lovato saying she is moved away from rock for her new album

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 14, 2025 22:48 GMT
Grand Opening Weekend At The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: The Drag Brunch - Source: Getty
Grand Opening Weekend At The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: The Drag Brunch - Source: Getty

Netizens have reacted to Demi Lovato claiming that she has moved away from rock to explore her roots in the pop genre. The Grammy-nominated songstress is currently gearing up for the release of her ninth studio album, which is expected to drop later this year.

In an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi Lovato spoke candidly about her transition from rock to pop for her upcoming album (tentatively called DL9). Speaking to hosts Maria Ciuffo (Ria) and Francesca Mariano (Fran), she explained that the "rock stuff" was her passion project, but it didn't work as she had hoped.

She continued:

"This one (pop) is fun and I realised what worked for me was ‘Cool For The Summer’ and these other big pop songs. I was like, ‘Why don’t I just go back to that?’ It matches my mood, it feels authentic to where I’m at right now.”
Lovato's first step towards going back to her alleged pop roots has already materialized in the form of her latest single, Fast. Released on August 1 via Island Records, the song combines genres such as dance-pop, electropop, electronic dance music, and more.

Fans online have reacted to Demi Lovato's claims of transitioning from rock to pop. Some popular fan reactions are as follows:

An X user wanted Lovato to create an entire album like her 2015 hit, Cool For The Summer.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

The official music video for Lovato's Fast has already amassed almost three million views in less than two weeks of being released on YouTube.

Demi Lovato recently reunited to perform with the Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour Kick Off - New Jersey - Source: Getty
Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour Kick Off - New Jersey - Source: Getty

Demi Lovato recently featured as a surprise guest as the Jonas Brothers kicked off their thirteenth concert tour called Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Fans of both musical juggernauts raved about the performance as it marked a Camp Rock union for Joe Jonas and Lovato.

The two starred in the popular kids' movie called Camp Rock in 2008. Two years after the film's release, the duo announced that they were dating, but split up two months later.

During the performance, Joe Jonas invited Lovato after performing Gotta Find You. This was then followed by the duo singing This Is Me and Wouldn't Change a Thing, while the other Jonas brothers played the guitars. Lovato also spoke about the reunion in her recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

She revealed that Joe Jonas had proposed a collaboration between the two "last week." He allegedly asked Lovato to perform a few songs with them as they were aware of Demi's importance in their journey. In response, she allegedly said yes at once, citing that aligned "perfectly" with her recent transition.

"It was so nice, and like I said, it was so healing for me too. We've been through so much together, all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I, and it was really, really great to spend time with them," she explained.
Lovato also explained the importance of the song, This Is Me. According to her, performing it was a "special" and "full circle" moment as it was the "first big song" of her career.

