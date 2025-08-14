"She's having that cultural reset" - Internet reacts to Demi Lovato saying she is moved away from rock for her new album

Netizens have reacted to Demi Lovato claiming that she has moved away from rock to explore her roots in the pop genre. The Grammy-nominated songstress is currently gearing up for the release of her ninth studio album, which is expected to drop later this year.In an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi Lovato spoke candidly about her transition from rock to pop for her upcoming album (tentatively called DL9). Speaking to hosts Maria Ciuffo (Ria) and Francesca Mariano (Fran), she explained that the &quot;rock stuff&quot; was her passion project, but it didn't work as she had hoped.She continued:&quot;This one (pop) is fun and I realised what worked for me was ‘Cool For The Summer’ and these other big pop songs. I was like, ‘Why don’t I just go back to that?’ It matches my mood, it feels authentic to where I’m at right now.”Lovato's first step towards going back to her alleged pop roots has already materialized in the form of her latest single, Fast. Released on August 1 via Island Records, the song combines genres such as dance-pop, electropop, electronic dance music, and more.Fans online have reacted to Demi Lovato's claims of transitioning from rock to pop. Some popular fan reactions are as follows:Scope360 @Scope360JournalLINK@PopCrave she's having that cultural reset and we are here for it 🫶Masha @mashaweb3LINK@PopCrave Nothing says &quot;true passion&quot; like dipping your toes into rock for one album, calling it your &quot;emo roots,&quot; and then bailing because it &quot;didn't work&quot; since it didn’t even make it to the top 500. Guess authenticity is whatever pays the billsfool me can’t get fooled again @foolmealexLINK@PopCrave I love her rock album. Just because it wasn’t a hit doesn’t mean it wasn’t good. She should stick with rock.An X user wanted Lovato to create an entire album like her 2015 hit, Cool For The Summer.vespera @vesperamystLINK@PopCrave she should drop an entire album that sounds like cool for the summerJohn @pusseylover69LINK@PopCrave so basically giving up on trying to be interesting huhJPH Arms @JpharmsCLINK@PopCrave She bout to pull a beyonce and go country🤣Some other reactions on X are as follows:The Cinemaura 🎬 @TheCinemauraLINK@PopCrave Period. Rock era was a vibe, but the pop bangers are where it's at. The 'Cool For The Summer' throwback is everything. What's the best Demi pop song, though?Capytain Phillips @CapyPhillipsLINK@PopCrave Important to try new things but also important to acknowledge when it isn't working and to do back to what's familiar.Fran 🛩️ @heyheyfrancieleLINK@PopCrave 🇧🇷 Demi's new direction is 🔥! The official music video for Lovato's Fast has already amassed almost three million views in less than two weeks of being released on YouTube. Two years after the film's release, the duo announced that they were dating, but split up two months later.During the performance, Joe Jonas invited Lovato after performing Gotta Find You. This was then followed by the duo singing This Is Me and Wouldn't Change a Thing, while the other Jonas brothers played the guitars. Lovato also spoke about the reunion in her recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast.She revealed that Joe Jonas had proposed a collaboration between the two &quot;last week.&quot; He allegedly asked Lovato to perform a few songs with them as they were aware of Demi's importance in their journey. In response, she allegedly said yes at once, citing that aligned &quot;perfectly&quot; with her recent transition.&quot;It was so nice, and like I said, it was so healing for me too. &quot;It was so nice, and like I said, it was so healing for me too. We've been through so much together, all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I, and it was really, really great to spend time with them,&quot; she explained.Lovato also explained the importance of the song, This Is Me. According to her, performing it was a &quot;special&quot; and &quot;full circle&quot; moment as it was the &quot;first big song&quot; of her career.