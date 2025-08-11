Did Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato date in the past? Query trends as singer joins the Jonas Brothers for a guest performance at MetLife Stadium

Concertgoers were surprised after Demi Lovato joined Nick Jonas on stage at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Demi joined the Jonas brothers, who had started their 20th anniversary tour with the first show at the MetLife Stadium. They performed Wouldn't Change a Thing and This Is Me from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.Demi even shared a couple of reels from the concert, including ones with Joe Jonas. For the unversed, Demi Lovato had been in a relationship with Joe in the past. However, a question asking whether she was dating Nick Jonas began trending on Google Trends. Demi, however, was never in a romantic relationship with Nick Jonas.One of the reels that Demi uploaded on Instagram was with Joe Jonas, and the caption read: &quot;For the history books.&quot; Many flooded the reels with their reactions, which was mostly excitement from witnessing the surprise reunion, particularly between the ex-couple. Demi also received support from her husband, Jordan Lutes.Lutes took to his Instagram stories and captured a clip of Demi walking up to the stage from backstage and joining the Jonas brothers. The story came with a caption in which Lutes tagged his wife, Demi, and wrote:&quot;Couldn't be more proud 🫠😍. I love u sooo much baby.&quot;Another photo on Lutes' Instagram stories showed him passionately kissing the singer inside what seemed like an elevator. As far as Demi and Joe's romantic linkup is concerned, the former couple dated for a brief period from March to May 2010. While they broke up, they reportedly stayed on friendly terms. According to InStyle, Joe and Demi also performed together in 2016.The outlet further suggested that they even attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party together in 2021. Demi also apparently sent wishes to Joe after he got engaged to his now ex-wife, Sophie Turner.Exploring more about the past relationship Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas sharedJonas Brothers Perform On ABC's &quot;Good Morning America&quot; (Image via Getty)As mentioned, Demi Lovato had a short-lived romance with one of the Jonas brothers in 2010. This was about two years after Camp Rock was released in 2010. According to reports by Parade dated May 2025, Demi began developing feelings for Joe while shooting Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, released in 2010.In October 2017, Demi Lovato uploaded a video titled &quot;Demi Lovato Reacts to Demi Lovato's Childhood Videos&quot; to YouTube, sitting with two friends and reacted to her old clips. Some of the clips played in the video were actually from the 2008 film that starred the Jonas Brothers. While watching the scenes, Matthew Scott, one of Demi's friends, asked her if she had a crush on Joe. To this, the songstress responded by saying, &quot;Oh yeah.&quot;For context, Demi played Joe Jonas' love interest in the movie. At one point during the 2017 YouTube video, the friends complimented Demi's acting in the movie, to which she said she &quot;wasn't really acting much.&quot; Demi and her friends then watched a scene from the movie where she kissed Joe. She even revealed that they shared their first kiss on screen.Demi with her friends in the YouTube video (Image via YouTube/Demi Lovato)Following their breakup, Joe Jonas told US Weekly that it was his decision to part ways with Demi Lovato. He added that he wanted to prioritize his friendship with her rather than a romantic relationship. He told the outlet:&quot;I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to breakup, but I love her as a friend. She's been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her.&quot;Joe also said he and Demi knew it would not be easy to maintain a romantic relationship. According to Parade, shortly after the breakup, Demi got into the dark phase of her life, where she struggled with self-harm, substance abuse, bipolar disorder, and bulimia.Joe Jonas had previously talked about the struggles Demi facedIn October 2013, a few years after their breakup, Joe opened up about Demi Lovato in an interview with Vulture. During the conversation, he revealed that he had seen the &quot;ins and outs&quot; of the struggle that she had with substance abuse. He additionally stated:&quot;I felt like I needed to take care of her, but at the same time, I was living a lie, because I wasn't happy, but felt like I had to stay in it for her, because she needed help.&quot;Mia ❤️ ( #ZeyHal #IlCey) ❤️❤️ @MilenaChoinskaLINKDemi Lovato with Joe on the stage singing This is me and Wouldn't change a thing? I never thought i would see this in a milion years 😭 My childhood 😭😭 #DemiLovatoandJonasBrothersMeanwhile, the ongoing tour of the Jonas Brothers will continue till November 14, 2025.