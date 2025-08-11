"This time as Camp counselors" - Internet reacts to the rumor of Demi Lovato being cast for "Camp Rock 3" alongside the Jonas Brothers

Shortly after Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited for a Camp Rock performance in furtherance of the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary tour at MetLife Stadium, X page @ThePopTingz shared a rumor of Demi being cast for Camp Rock 3. The post read, &quot;Demi Lovato is rumored to have finalized the deal to return to &quot;Camp Rock 3&quot;, alongside the Jonas Brothers. It is scheduled to begin filming in September.&quot;Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the rumor, wherein an X user took a jab at Demi and the Jones Brothers' roles in the Disney movie's possible third installment, tweeting, &quot;This time as Camp counselors&quot;Joshua @officialjosh009LINKThis time as Camp counselorsAdditionally, X users questioned what kind of roles the cast would be playing, while some expressed they weren't interested in another Camp Rock installment.Dolami @DolxmiLINKIs she still going to be a teen?✧ @gagaslutsLINKJUST MAKE NEW MOVIES WE DONT WANT REBOOTS!!On the other hand, fans of the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato expressed their excitement toward speculations of Camp Rock 3. Pictures Studio @picturessstudioLINKCamp Rock nostalgia is about to hit hard 🎸🎤✨texas?? @oldfashionedjazLINKi WILL be tuning in the second its out,, camp rock is my movieeeeeSHOP LYX @worldwidelyxLINKOmg my dreams coming true right before my eyes fly me out to camp rock concertDid Demi Lovato date Joe Jonas? Details explored amid speculations of another Camp Rock installmentAccording to PEOPLE's report dated September 2023, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato crossed paths while playing love interests, Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres, in the 2008 film Camp Rock.While the movie was released in June 2008, Joe and Demi confirmed their relationship in March 2010. However, PEOPLE confirmed their split in May 2010.Following the breakup, Demi Lovato cut short her international tour with Jonas Brothers in November 2010, as reported by ABC News. Her camp cited that the singer had dealt with emotional and physical issues for some time, and said, &quot;Demi has decided to take personal responsibility for her actions and seek help. She is doing just that. Demi and her family ask that the media please respect their privacy during this difficult time. She regrets not being able to finish her tour, but is looking forward to getting back to work in the near future.&quot;On the other hand, in addition to the recent instance of reuniting on stage for the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas shared the stage at a 2016 concert and also attended the 2017 Oscars afterparty together.Demi and Joe Jonas' recent Camp Rock reunion (Image via X/ @archivefordemi)While the duo made public appearances despite their breakup, Demi Lovato expressed her anger toward Joe Jonas in a May 2013 interview with Hollywood Life. At the time, the singer released her self-titled album and mentioned that it was her relationship with Joe Jonas that inspired the project.“When you go through heartbreaks and things like that, you always have in mind somebody. We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point I was really mad at him,” the Confident singer mentionedReflecting on how her perspective toward her ex-boyfriend had changed, Demi mentioned that Joe and Nick Jonas had always been there for her. The Anyone singer said, “We have a great friendship. And we may not be as close as we used to be, but that’s okay.”Demi sent her best wishes to Joe Jonas when he got engaged to his now-ex Sophie Turner in 2017. Commenting on the engagement post on Instagram, Demi Lovato wrote, &quot;Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!”In other news, Demi got married to Canadian singer Jordan &quot;Jutes&quot; Lutes on May 25, 2025. The couple had been dating since 2022 and got engaged in 2023.