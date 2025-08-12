On Sunday, August 10, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas reunited on stage, where the Jonas Brothers kicked off their thirteenth concert tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. As the trio performed, they were joined on stage by Demi Lovato as a surprise guest.Their performance marked a Camp Rock reunion as Joe, who played Shane Gray on the show, started by singing Gotta Find You. He then invited Lovato onstage, who played Mitchie Torres on the show.As Demi joined Joe, the duo performed other tracks from the Disney show, including This Is Me and Wouldn't Change a Thing, while the other Jonas Brothers played guitars.The artists' reunion has created nostalgia online, with one netizen commenting:Doc 🥕 @DeSciJeremyLINKIconic duo back at it, love to see it 🔥Some netizens praised the songs performed by the duo as &quot;cult classics,&quot; while others were reminded of their childhood days.Hysteria.EVE 🍭💥 | Specialite EN @Hysteria_EVEEXELINKi'm literally crying so much right now this is my childhoodicy @icyfloorpriceLINKCult classicsCamp rock daysFran 🛩️ @heyheyfrancieleLINK🥰 Demi and Joe, a throwback to the good old days!TripleS @triples_ethLINKThey still look great tho𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓼☼｡˚❀ * ꕤ @EternalXshineLINKThis is lowkey the most unexpected meet upAccording to PEOPLE Magazine, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato first crossed paths as they starred as lovers on Disney's 2008 movie, Camp Rock. Their friendship evolved into a relationship moving forward, with the couple making it official in March 2010, as they called it quits two months later.Since then, Joe got married to Sophie Turner in 2019, which ended in a divorce in September 2024. Meanwhile, Lovato tied the knot with Jordan Lutes on May 25.Besides Lovato, Joe Jonas has dated several other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Greene, Blanda Eggenschwiler, and Camilla Belle.Despite their brief relationship, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato have always been friends. In a 2016 interview with E! News, Joe said about her:&quot;She’s family. We’ve known Demi for so many years. We’ve performed with her, toured with her. She’s just incredible. I don't think of her as an ex. We're really good friends. We've gone through so much together and we're really close now.&quot;Joe also liked Vogue's Instagram post detailing Demi and Jordan's wedding day in May.The Jonas Brothers announced their 20th anniversary tour in March62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet - Source: GettyThe ongoing Jonas Brothers' tour, which kicked off last weekend, was first announced in March 2025. A statement dropped by the sibling trio on March 23 stated:&quot;Celebrating 20 years and kicking off the next 20 with Marshmallo, All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls... Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.&quot;The tour, which supports their namesake album - Greetings from Your Hometown - contains 52 shows across North America.Kicking off in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 10, the tour will take Jonas Brothers to cities like Bristow, Syracuse, Bethel, Dallas, Portland, and San Francisco, before concluding in Uncasville on November 14.Jonas Brothers have also slated two shows in Canada - the first one in Toronto's Rogers Center on August 21, and the second in Vancouver's Rogers Arena on September 18.