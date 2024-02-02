Demi Lovato looks glam sitting courtside with fiancé Jordan Lutes at Knicks-Pacers game amid wedding rumors

Demi Lovato arrived at the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers game with her fiancé, Jordan Lutes. The American singer set the courtside area on fire as she donned a beautiful red jacket.

Demi was at the historic Madison Square Garden, a.k.a the Mecca of Basketball, to witness the New York Knicks' clash with the Indiana Pacers. This was a big game, as both teams were looking for a win to solidify their ambitions.

The singer, who rose to fame after the iconic children's television show, "Barney & Friends," between 2002 and 2004, has been in the news for some time due to pairing up with musician and producer Jordan Lutes. Attending the widely popular Knicks game was a treat to watch for the NBA fans who love her songs.

Not only were Demi Lovato and Lutes present, but there was a list of top stars who pulled up to the Garden arena for the game. The night also saw a glimpse of the renowned rapper Action Bronson along with the Italian-American actress and model Julia Fox.

Not to forget the man who deserved all the cheers from the crowd, Damar Hamlin, the NFL safety playing for the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin was the most searched athlete of 2023, leaving behind the likes of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and LA Lakers' LeBron James.

Demi Lovato revealed the secret to her wedding dress pick

Demi Lovato recently shared insights into her upcoming wedding dress selection, unveiling her meticulous approach to her decision. Speaking to PEOPLE at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City, Lovato disclosed that she has a "clear vision" for her special day's attire:

"I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile."

Lovato further continued with her excitement about the upcoming ceremony and added:

"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it."

Attending the annual event, Demi Lovato wore a custom red Nicole + Felicia Couture gown. Lovato also expressed her excitement and dedication to the wedding planning process.

She highlighted leveraging the digital platforms as a resource for her wedding preparations and revealed that she is relying on it for the most part for her preparation of her best day.

Lovato and Lutes went public around August 2022 after a chance encounter co-writing the song "Substance." People magazine also revealed that Lutes, a songwriter from Ottawa, Canada, proposed to Demi Lovato with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring created by Material Good N.Y.C., a luxury jewelry boutique.

